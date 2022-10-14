I have been reading the blather about the two state constitutional amendments up for grabs this election season. It appears that, in the haste of liberals to correct (at least in word and song) the wrongs of the world, some things may have been overlooked. And other things may have been promoted with wildly optimistic longing, such as that expressed by James Lyall, executive director of the local ACLU in discussing the “Reproductive Liberty Amendment.”
The unequivocal language of that proposal is this: “personal reproductive autonomy … shall not be denied or infringed.” But it is quickly followed by the “unless” clause: “unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
This is lively attorney-speak, clearly carved from U.S. Supreme Court law by some eager, young attorney. And while I do not disparage eager, young attorneys — after all, we were all there once — that “unless” clause is unnecessary and undercuts the impact of the preceding language.
It is difficult to imagine a “compelling State interest” that may have been visualized by the “unless” author, unless it is just the preservation of life. It is more difficult to visualize what “the least restrictive means” could refer to in the context of this proposal. But just for a fleeting moment, let us ever-so-wildly hypothesize a future Vermont legislature adopting a measure restricting “reproductive autonomy,” after its usual, supposedly careful, seemingly detailed, and certainly expensive, study.
Let us ever-so-wildly also hypothesize that legislature deciding that Vermont has a “compelling State interest” in that restriction. And let us further ever-so-wildly hypothesize this hypothesized legislature deciding that “the least restrictive means” to advance that “compelling State interest” is to bar abortions.
Courts give great deference to legislative determinations of “compelling State interests,” even more so when a state’s “compelling State interest” is consistent with that of other states. Would this amendment work to bar the effectiveness of the “runaway” legislation I have hypothesized? Mr. Lyall is quick to say, yes … well, actually what he says is “almost certainly,” a not terribly comforting assessment, I suspect, to proponents of this amendment.
In reviewing legislative action that appears to run in the teeth of constitutional restraints, courts, while giving deference, look nevertheless for “compelling state interests” and “least restrictive” ways to reach that interest. And they do that all without the aid of “unless” clauses.
By not including the “unless” clause, fanciful and legalistic superfluity will have been avoided, the proposal will have gained some apparent vigor, any implicit invitation to a legislature to trespass on the purpose of the amendment will have been allayed, and court review will undoubtedly end up looking at the components embodied in that clause, anyway. Like Mr. Lyall, I’m “almost certain.”
On the other hand, the Article 1 proposal on slavery accomplishes nothing. It is the original “tempest in a ladle.” But it will allow liberals to congratulate themselves on achieving something they consider meaningful and historic, whether or not it is. Certainly, it’s easier to change words than conduct.
More interesting, and ultimately quite amusing, is the fact that the proposal fails to track language of the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and actually omits language of similar effect that now appears in the Vermont constitution.
The Thirteenth Amendment, while abolishing slavery, added an exception that actually formed a basis for one of the worst parts of the Jim Crow system in this great land. That provision prohibited slavery “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted ...”
Current Vermont language, despite its antiquated quality, provides a similar exception to the slavery and involuntary servitude prohibition in its “unless” clause: “unless bound by the person’s own consent … or bound by law …” The proposed amendment provides, absolutely and unequivocally, that “slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited,” without exception — any form!
If adopted, the anti-slavery amendment will open a fascinating opportunity for persons serving state prison sentences to claim that they may not be compelled to perform any services while in jail. Why? Because this amendment fails to make that an exception to involuntary servitude, as the Thirteenth Amendment does, and because language in the state constitution that now provides such an exception to involuntary servitude, will have been explicitly omitted by this amendment.
Our legislators, in their collective and infinite wisdom, in adopting the language of this proposal twice, may actually have intended to give prisoners the right to refuse to perform services or perhaps even to refuse to go to jail at all. But the greater likelihood is that no one ever gave serious thought to this proposal, a continuing failure in Montpelier. After all, it was the liberal thing to do, and who would ever have thought that doing the “right” thing might result in a remarkable, as well as amusing, unintended consequence.
If this amendment is adopted, we can be assured that, pretty quick, some creative inmate will bring suit. Well, good luck to him or her. The rest of us may end up struggling with a serious shortage of license plates. Like Mr. Lyall, I’m “almost certain.”