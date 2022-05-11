Am I disgusted by the Republicans and their ploy to overturn Roe v. Wade? You bet I am! Am I surprised? Not in the slightest. If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it 1,000 times, elections have consequences. We are now feeling the effects of the 2016 elections in spades! Voting rights and a woman’s right to choose are now on the table. The Republican, conservative movement in this country is slowly (not so slowly anymore) turning us into a dystopian society that we can’t stop by voting them out. If you’ve even been paying even a little bit of attention, you’ve seen what they are doing to voting rights — they’re making it harder and harder to remove them from power. Once they’ve done that, they can pretty much do whatever they want. Can you see it now? While in office Trump appointed 220 judicial vacancies to both the higher and lower courts — 220! It’s no wonder we’re feeling a bit powerless at the moment.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade is just the start, trust me. Once they’ve created that precedent, they’ll move onto who you can and can’t marry, where you can and can’t go — and the people it affects the most won’t be able to do a thing about it. Sure, they’ll be “able” to vote, but what would that mean? In Texas, for instance (a state that will take away a woman’s right to choose) they already have limitations on early voting, they’ve taken away their drive-through centers, prohibited mail-in voting, and enacted penalties for voter assistance. This is no joke; this is as serious as a heart attack. Once again, it likely won’t affect us in Vermont; it may in New Hampshire, however (that remains to be seen).
Let me put this into perspective for you. The very same people that are overturning Roe v. Wade are the same people that don’t want restrictions on guns. They sight chapter and verse how you can’t keep the guns out of the hands of criminals. Which is true. All it really means is you can’t keep legal guns out of the hands of criminals. The overturning of Roe v. Wade … well, you won’t keep abortions from happening, but you will keep legal abortions from happening and that means safe abortions. If a person wants a gun, they’ll get a gun. If a woman wants an abortion, she’ll get an abortion. But trust me when I tell you, women will die as a result.
Now, let’s talk about the how the courts are going to govern into law the rights for men to procreate whenever they want. Let’s talk about how the courts will be passing laws around how men will have their reproductive rights taken away, forcing them to go to illegal houses to fulfill their “manly” desires. Oh yeah … wait … they’re not! But it sure looked weird in writing, didn’t it? The fact that five people could make a law or overturn a law that protects your right to choose what you do with your body ... Could you imagine such a thing, being told what you can and can’t do with your own body? It’s flat out bizarro, isn’t it? I mean, to think that five people can truly decide what you can do with your own body is straight out of a bad B movie! Except it isn’t; well, if you’re a man, you’re okay. But if you’re a woman we’re quickly learning that “my body, my choice” only works for a MAGA crowd that doesn’t want to wear masks.
You could be reading this and shaking your head in absolute agreement or in absolute disagreement. If you’re the latter, then I don’t know how to break this to you. They’re coming after you next; it may be small, and you may think you’ll give it up for freedom. But trust me when I tell you, that thing that you think you’re giving up for freedom is turning back the hands of time on human rights. We live in interesting times. Times where we sit on our hands as a few hundred people pass laws and empower people that will lead us to suffering and injustice, or at least how it used to be defined.