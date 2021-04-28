I don’t think I’m telling tales out of school to say that the current employment situation has been turned upside-down. Yes, we can firmly put this one on the shoulders of COVID. What turned out to be an absolute necessity to calm a frantic nation as the world rapidly closed has in turn become a polar opposite problem. Well ... that is an oversimplification, but the truth is when you break it down there are two very real problems that need addressing. I should preface this by stating that I’m not an economist, nor am I some financial wizard that has a quantifiable solution to any of this. Nope, I’m none of that. I’m just a guy that has conversations with small business owners 4 to 5 times a week. So what I understand is how it affects people.
First problem, this odd resistance to people earning a livable wage. I understand the textbook talking point behind it. It’s going to kill jobs and increase the cost of goods and services. I’m not sure how to break this to you, but the cost of goods and services go up anyway. Let’s say you have a family of four and you make $500 per week. The Department of Health and Human Services set the federal poverty level at $26,200 and that would work out to $12.60 per hour. Vermont’s minimum wage is $11.75 ($470 per week, before taxes). Yet the feds set the national minimum wage at $7.25 ($290 per week ... before taxes). Having said all of that, I honestly didn’t know of anyone really paying those wages, regardless if the option remained open to it.
Let’s add this knowledge to the mix: If the minimum wage had kept pace with executive level pay increases the minimum wage would be roughly $23 per hour, which is a living wage for two working adults with two children. Which begs the question, should the cost of goods and services go up or should executives be paid a little less? Yes, it’s a very socialist way of looking at things and I also understand that we haven’t truly discussed how small business survives in this pit of despair.
With small business in mind, let’s discuss what seems to be a herculean feat to get people to enter back into the work force. After a year of businesses having sleepless night after sleepless night and their employees either laid off or furloughed, Mr. & Mrs. Mom and Pop are ready to give it another push in a post vaccinated landscape. But the problem now is that folks are truly making more money staying home. If they have a family, they are no longer paying child care costs and making the same if not more than they were at the beginning of March 2020. This leaves big and small businesses having to get extremely aggressive with their hiring practices: extending huge signing bonuses for those that can last 90 days or longer; paying living wages as people walk through the door. But not enough are taking advantage of these offers, and guess what’s going to happen? The costs of goods and services are going to go up. If you think I’m making that up, go buy a 2x4 from the local lumber yard and you’ll feel it first-hand.
So, an accord needs to be arranged. There needs to be a new muscle memory created for how we pay people and what the expectations are for those that transition from worker to consumer. If you find yourself with a living wage for the first time in your life and a take-out meal from your favorite restaurant goes from $25 to $27, are you really going to stop doing it? Also, I should remind everyone that all this assistance that the feds are chipping in is going to end and it may be tempting to simply stay home and allow it to run out. I would further caution you that right now there are a lot of companies offering living wages and it might be a good time to jump on something. Yes, we need to pay our people better and yes we all need to accept that costs may go up, but if we’re all making more then it would likely balance out.