I’m not a pharmaceutical guy but I do recognize their place in improving people’s quality of life. I understand the good they can do and even more importantly how some of them can save and extend life. I still try to avoid them whenever possible because once you’re on that train you are part of a system that is inherently broken. It’s no secret, we have some of the best lifesaving science in the world at our fingertips. But what good is it if we all don’t have the same level of access to it?
Without going into detail of why I know this, I’m going to cite my firsthand witnessing of trying to get a prescription for a blood thinner. A 30-day prescription for Eliquis in this country is over $500, and in some cases over $700. This drug can also be used to treat strokes, so it’s an important drug if you’ve had a stroke, or you have a blood clot. If you don’t have any prescription drug coverage or lousy drug coverage you’re out of luck, unless your rich, which also means you likely have drug coverage. The over-arching question is, why is this stuff so unaffordable to working stiffs? There are over 18,000 approved drugs in this country and half of us are on one of them. There are still 20 percent of us that have walked away from getting prescriptions filled, and of course there are those that crack their meds in half to make them last. This is the medical world we’ve created.
The chaotic scene that unfolds at pharmacies should not be blamed on those frontline people, rather a system that has put them in a position where winning is rarely an option. The cost of prescription medication is ridiculous in this country, yet when someone truly makes an effort to do something about it, certain people scream socialism! I don’t for the life of me get it. How is creating a culture where we all have the same access to the same health care and medication a bad thing? I literally watched at least three people walk out of line at a pharmacy when they couldn’t afford the co-pay, or their medications weren’t covered by their insurance. Does that sound right to you? It was very difficult to watch, and those people that must explain that over and over again during the day, well, you can see it chipping away at their souls. It’s not fair to those that need the medication and it’s not fair to those that have to dole it out.
As I said, I’m not going into details about how I watched this unfold, but I did, and it’s literally heartbreaking and nauseating to watch it happen. Maybe you’ve experienced this firsthand, I know I have. Getting up to the counter only to find that your co-pay is hundreds of dollars, it’s shocking frankly and spirit-breaking if you can’t afford it. Imagine having to make that choice with a drug that would really either save your life or improve your life. The choice isn’t fair, and you can’t tell me that when these scientists create these life-altering medications, they do it with the intent of making it difficult for all that need them to receive them. So again, our system is profoundly broken. Walter Cronkite put it best when he said, “America’s health care system is neither healthy, caring, nor a system.” I’ll add that it’s predatory capitalism at its worst and needs some pure governmental intervention that it will never receive.
This is an issue we can force into the halls and chambers of all three branches of government but, make no bones about it, it’s going to take a revolution. We’re going to make so much noise around this issue that every elected official turns their head with fear! Right now with women’s rights on the table it seems an insurmountable task. It’s not, none of it is, we can reverse course here and do what is right. It’s going to take energy and noise, so much so that our elected officials will fear not doing the right thing. So much fear that they may need to take a Xanax.