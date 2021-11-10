It’s circadian rhythm season, and the seasonal affective disorder count is high! Yes, that time of the year when we needlessly mess with daylight and time for some reason and throw everyone off for a few days. Newsflash! We don’t need to be thrown off course any more than we already are. Seriously, we’re dealing with a culture that gets derailed when a Pharrell shows up wearing a stupid hat (if you don’t get the reference, Google “Pharrell Hat” and you’ll wonder why it took up any band width at all). I hope at this point we’ve all readjusted to the time change, and we’re all back to normal, or, if you were like me, lost that extra hour trying to remember how to reset the time on the stove.
Daylight savings time was started around World War I as a measure to save coal, then it was more aligned to giving more “walking hours” to daylight hours. I’m not sure how messing with the clock twice a year saves coal or prohibits us from walking, but let’s face it, we’re a country filled with people that would chop off the top part of a blanket and sew it to the bottom of the blanket to make a longer blanket. In 1966 the federal government passed the Uniform Time Act, because we were all doing our own thing. Seems silly to make it a federal law, but on the other hand, if Brattleboro follows it and Putney doesn’t … well, that would start a civil war.
If we need to know we can survive without it, we need only look towards Arizona and Hawaii, which don’t observe this needless spring ahead, fall back crap! Here’s another interesting fact since everything becomes a political lighting rod: Arizona – Republican leaning state; Hawaii – Democrat leaning state. Another fun fact, 67 percent of both parties would love to cancel clock changing. Sure, there are certain holdouts, but not enough to stop this ball from moving forward. So why doesn’t someone put forth a bill that un-screws this thing from the wall and makes it go away? Nobody wants it around, pretty much everyone is convinced we can live without it, yet we’re still dealing with it. I understand, it’s habit, it’s familiar, change is good right until it happens. I get it, I truly do. We’re all Bend, Oregon and we’re clinging to the last Blockbuster Video store because it’s what we know.
I guess on an importance level Daylight Savings Time isn’t as important as infrastructure, jobs, the economy, and health care. But since we can never seem to get anything done on those fronts, I think a simple win would be in order: the cancelling of daylight savings! Again, we have a two thirds majority on it; it sounds like I could write the bill myself: “We the people think daylight savings time is dumb and from this point forward we are cancelling it.” There you go, 18 words, the shortest bill ever written in American history. If we’re feeling as though we need to mock this for the joke that it is, we could present it in the font Comic Sans and each letter could be a different color. Just a thought.
But I understand that this can will be kicked down the road for many more years and we’ll all continue to complain about it … well, at least two thirds of us will. This issue, when you stop and think about it, is no different than any other issue on the planet. We recognize it as something that could be done better; we’ll form a committee to talk through the options; we can commission a study, because, after all, who doesn’t like a study? Yet, nothing will happen and twice a year we’ll all feel like we have jet lag without having gone anywhere. Then, when all is said and done, we’ll still have that study to reference for the rest of our lives as proof we’re incapable of changing anything … except the clock, ahead an hour in the spring, and back again in the fall. What the Hell is up with that?