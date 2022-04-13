For 100 years Brattleboro has had a rich history of ski jumping. So, when I think that I’ve been attending the Harris Hill Ski jump for about 40 of those years, it’s kinda crazy! The first jump I attended was very accidental in 1984. It was actually still 1983 and I was coming home for a weekend from college and bringing a friend home to Brattleboro before I continued on to Wilmington. She showed me a shortcut to Western Avenue from Route 30 called Cedar Street, which of course brings you right past the jump. In typical Vermont fashion, right in the middle of a corn field there’s this huge structure. “What the heck is that?” I asked, to which she replied, “That is the ski jump, have you never been to the ski jump? We’re totally going this winter.” As they say, the rest (for me) is history and my obsession with the hill started.
The Harris Hill Ski Jump is as much a part of this town as the Creamery Bridge, the gazebo on the Common and the clock on Main Street. The only difference, the jump is on a side street and unless you’re bringing a friend home from college, you might miss it and never know it’s there. Which is a shame. If you’re passing through our downtown during the nicer weather you’ll notice all the beautiful flowers put into place by Dick DeGray; maybe you’ll attend a show at the gazebo or sit on the steps and watch the Tai Chi class, perhaps pass by the Creamery Bridge on your way to Wilmington. But it’s all together possible that you can be a visitor to Brattleboro and never know the jump is minutes away.
Which brings me to this very cool thing that the organizing body of the Harris Hill Ski Jump did to commemorate this year’s jump, the 100th edition. They had a ski jumper sculpted from steel and placed right on Main Street in front of the library. Since its installation it was a real way to show and tell folks about another piece of rich Brattleboro history, to serve as a reminder that once a year some of the greatest ski jumpers come to our town for the weekend-long tournament. I know it may be hard to believe that there are people that know nothing about the hill, but there are. This sculpture served as a reminder, or for someone passing through maybe would get them to ask the question, “What’s up with the ski jumper sculpture in town?” I guess we’ll have to wait for it to come around again next winter. For some reason, some of which was loosely explained to me, our Select Board in Brattleboro voted to take it down and then put it back up! Again, I’m not sure why, perhaps the vote came too late into the evening, perhaps they’re not into ski jumping. I don’t know, it simply feels strange to me.
As I said, I inquired and was only given answers that had already been spelled out and I already knew. I was looking for real substance, like: the cost of keeping it up would be too much, the lights that adorn it make too much noise. But nothing came forward, I guess there was no reason like that. I had seen a social media post done by one of our Select Board members earlier that day asking what our (Brattleboro’s) opinion was, and it was overwhelming “Yes, keep it.” Sure, there were a few no “votes” and some compromises, but the overall feeling was “keep it.” Yet, that very person voted no! But that person wasn’t the only one, it got voted down 4-1. Such a strange decision for such a low hanging fruit item. Honestly, the removal of the banner over Main Street would have made more sense (if it was up for a vote). That thing can be an eyesore, but at the end of the day, the banner is a key part of informing our community.
So now twice a year this thing will come up and come down. Stopping traffic, creating wear and tear on the sculpture itself, and even burning unnecessary man hours. I’m not normally critical about our Select Board, I think they do a fine job. But this one they got wrong! What the Hell is Up with that?