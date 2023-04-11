Fish’s Log: Friday, March 31, twenty, twenty-three. Gulfport Florida is the location and will be my final visit to DeSantisland after a week of soaking up baseball, sun and a side order of backwards politics peppered with some ignorance. But even though the state of Florida only recycles spent bullet cases and nothing else, it’s actually not Florida that I’m mad at, it’s the entire process of trying to leave this state in a manner befitting a human. Every single time I’ve left this state has been a fiasco. Except for the time I flew Spirit Airlines; that went off without a hitch and in fact arrived and departed early. Go figure, an airline wrought with consumer smack downs gets a thumbs up from me!
Here's how the day started, checked my app at 9:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. departure. Status: On Time. Great! That’s all I needed to know. Not 3 minutes later, cancelled! No explanation, just a, “we apologize for the inconvenience.” Ya think! We call the airline because trying to sort it out in the digital realm is proving impossible, so frustrating. My wife tackles that and I hop online to see if there are other options! As “luck” would have it, we can book a cheap flight that will bring us home, and with the refund we’ll receive it’ll be a wash. We do it! We get to the airport with boarding passes in hand, go through security, arrive at our gate until the boarding process starts. It starts, we’re buckled in on our new airline, feeling thankful for having the wherewithal and the resources to do it... Hang on for a minute, the pilot has something to say! “Hello, a message from the flight deck, our second pilot had a family emergency and had to deboard and we’re waiting for another pilot, please deboard the plane and see an agent.”
I think I forgot to mention that we had to check our bags because the flight was totally booked, which means we’re in an airport now without our belongings and zero idea how to retrieve our property. We get to the agent after a 30-minute wait, but as luck would have it there is a flight on our original airline that leaves in three hours! All we have to do (through some luggage fairy) is regain possession of our checked bags, take our “flight receipts,” leave our secure gate, jump on the tram to head back to ticketing and baggage claim, then reserve course and do it all over again! But we’re staying calm because there is zero anybody can do about it. Through fairies sprinkling magic luggage dust on us we get our bags and get our tickets (even got exit row leg room). Yay! We’re on our way again! Oh, I’m sorry, did I forget to tell you that we no sooner got our third plane ticket of the day... delayed!! Three-hour delay!
We were originally supposed to land at 4:00 in the afternoon, but wound up landing at 1:30 a.m. instead. But we did land and for that I was grateful. So, my point in telling you all of this is not to demonize the airline industry nor Florida, rather to condemn the entire process that makes us feel like cattle being led to slaughter. I’ve never seen such a clear-cut case of capitalist powerlessness in my life. Once your flight has been scrapped, you are at the will of people who want nothing to do with you. All the while other weary travelers are starting to bark at one another.
If you were to ask me when I’m going Florida again I would answer with an involuntary throat punch, followed by me profusely apologizing. Traveling post pandemic is a pandemic within itself. Every airline is feeling the pinch of being short staffed. So as much as I love warmer weather, I think I’ll just be driving to destinations. Also, we went through security like three times that day, and each time they missed this giant tube of sunscreen that I shoved into a side pocket of my backpack! What happened to only allowing 3.4 ounces? That thing was 8 ounces and it got by Tampa security three times! What the hell is up with that?