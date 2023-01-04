Accountability, it’s not a thing anymore. Over and over again, our political system has proven itself to be above it and operating by its own set of standards. By standards I do mean, none! These people quite literally adjust the rules while the ball is in motion. Imagine, you’re the world’s biggest football fan and you root for team “X”. Well, your team has the ball, and they are barreling towards the end zone for what will prove to be the game winning score. Meanwhile, as your team is about to score, the rules change. Instead of scoring six for team “X,” the score counts for the opposite team, and they win. Sure, you’re celebrating, but you’re unaware the rules have changed. After all you have no reason to believe that you shouldn’t have cause for celebration, you watched your guy score! So, when you’re informed that you in fact lost, and you can root them on next time around, you feel bewildered, numb, and powerless. Welcome to political football.
A six-year battle was just won! The long sought-after federal income tax returns of one Donald Trump were released. Now we all know that this D.C. Grifter paid $750 in taxes in 2016, and again in 2017. By the midterm of his presidency, he paid almost a million, which seems a little more realistic until you remember the man never divested from his companies and was charging the Secret Service $1,200 a night to stay in his gold clad hotels ($1.4 million in total). In 2019 he paid $133,445. But those were just the years he was in office. How much did he pay in 2015? $641,931. Again, for you and I, that’s an exorbitant amount of cash. I’m not here to tell you that if he releases his taxes willingly, like every president before him, he could have really worked that number into a battle cry. Oh, and the year he left office (2020) he paid $0 but got a refund of $5.47 million! Yeah, he’s a grifter.
So, now we have all this information. What do we do with it? We feel jubilant that they’ve been released. Much the same way we felt when team “X” scored. Instead, we’re left holding something that stinks and we’re incapable of taming the stench. Sure, we’ll get a news cycle to go around it, but then what happens? Does he get punished for it? Do we get to undo everything that happened during his presidency? No, none of that will happen. Once again we feel bewildered, numb, and powerless because we know nothing will happen. Oh, and to the next person that says let your vote do the talking, it’s not enough for me. This man lied about everything and only 50 percent of the public cares.
But maybe it won’t happen again. Two words: George Santos! On the heels of all this stuff, you’ve got newly elected Representative Santos taking his seat as he vowed he would. He committed fraud by writing checks that weren’t his, misappropriating campaign funds and lying on his resume, which included graduating from college, critical work history for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and he even withdrew a claim that he owned several rental properties. Oh yeah, he owes thousands of dollars in back rent himself. Yet, this idiot will be allowed to take his seat alongside Becca Balint. Does that seem fair and right to you? Because it doesn’t seem fair to me. But again, accountability, it’s not a thing anymore. It’s all run by agenda and how to get an agenda passed even if the deciding vote is one that comes from a liar and a cheat.
I’ve never really been sure why it takes so long to do the right thing. I’ve never really been sure why politicians (mainly Republicans) don’t police themselves better; they don’t. I do understand this: if we follow the money trail, we can find the answers. If we factor in ego and power, we’ll see it. Instead, we’re consumed by sound bites and narratives while the most basic of rules are changed or ignored: doing the right thing and the truth.