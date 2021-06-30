It’s year in review time on this the eve of July. Look, 2020 and the beginning of 2021 proved to be nuts, on that I think we can all agree. So, for me, instead of celebrating the first day of January, I’m going to celebrate the first of July. I finally feel as though things are returning to normal … somewhat. Sure, it’s going to take a little longer to regain that muscle memory of not having a mask with us, and probably even longer to be comfortable not wearing it in a public setting.
I think back to last July when the numbers were falling, and people were able to sort of return to normal outdoor activities and we sort of got a glimpse of what normal felt like again. I know I was out riding my bike; sure, it was alone most of the time but still, I was outside. But largely we were still slowly watching the numbers and seeing that the death rate wasn’t going anywhere. Then August came followed by September and it began to get cooler and by October we were all Zoom-ing, learning, and working remotely. Restaurants were operating curbside and at 30 percent capacity (if they were open at all). Small retail shops were shuttering hand over fist while our population increased with COVID refugees escaping the urban areas for a slice of a livable life — which caused a housing shortage for people that already lived here as well as jacking up rental costs.
Then we began to really feel the supply chain interruption and not being able to get those things we normally take for granted. Food never really came into play, thankfully, but things like lumber put a lot of projects on the back burner because of cost. I know the cost rising was supply driven because of people finally finding the time to start and complete projects. Meanwhile, in the workforce, all that were deemed essential were running around the clock to keep things moving as best they could. But finding those willing to work became the issue. After all, by the time November 2020 rolled around we were losing 10,000 people a week to something we were only starting to understand. By December that number more than doubled. Those that did continue to work found themselves dealing with a less productive workplace because everything became a spacing issue and plant managers scrambled to to retool. Put all of that together and it doesn’t really add up to desirable conditions to leave the house.
Sure, by this time last year toilet paper was easier to come by, but batteries for things like snowmobiles and motorcycles were not easy to find. We’re not out of the woods yet; things like cars and trucks are trickling into dealerships because of things like computer chips. Employers are still finding it hard to get people to return to work, which is forcing more of the tech industry to rethink the way they do things, and I fear that won’t end well. I also was reading a study done by Ernst & Young that indicated that it could take up to three years for the supply chain to right itself. But this is a year in review, so let’s get back to that.
We lost nearly 600,000 people during this pandemic. During 2020 we watched Australia burn; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit being royals; Kobe Bryant and others died in a helicopter crash; George Floyd was murdered by police; Trump was impeached a second time; murder hornets; Kamala Harris became the first female vice president; we lost Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Trump got COVID; we lost Eddie Van Halen and Alex Trebek but not Kim Jong Un. Of course, the coronavirus consumed the landscape and by the end of December 2020 vaccines began rolling out and we watched as the death numbers dropped from 24,000 a week to 8,000 to 6,000 to 4,000. We’re losing people but the numbers are in the hundreds now. Of course there is a new variant out there that we can’t ignore, but maybe this time we’ve learned more and we can follow the science.
Tell you what, I’ll do another one of these in December, and I’ll let you know how we did. Be well.