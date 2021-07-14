In the mid 2000s I watched the comedy movie “Idiocracy.” If you haven’t seen it, it’s about a soldier that agrees to take part in a hibernation experiment and while frozen the project gets shut down and he is forgotten about. When the main character is awoken through a series of mishaps it’s 500 years later and the world around him has become this dystopian, commercialized, anti-intelligent society that is devoid of critical thinking with a pro wrestler as the President of the United States. The soldier was chosen because he was strictly an average individual, not smart, not dumb, just average. But when he’s awakened, he becomes the smartest man on the planet.
This came out during the Bush administration, and I remember referencing it all the time, jokingly, that we’re only a few steps from this actually happening. Then of course Trump got elected and that movie seemed to begin to actually happen in real time (short of the comic relief). They do say art imitates life; I’m not sure if the Coen brothers had that in mind when they wrote the screenplay, but here we are nonetheless. I do, however, remember thinking that we could never let this happen, that we were all smarter than that and we could stop it dead in its tracks. Well, we couldn’t, and a tsunami of opportunistic and stupid flooded the landscape.
One of my guilty pleasures in life is watching bad movies. Unfortunately, I gravitate towards the comically bad violent ones. I’m not sure why and, until they develop a 12-step program for me to be able to walk away from it, I’ll stick with it. I bring that up because after a particularly bad week I decided I needed to flip my brain into the off position for 90 minutes and that’s when I found it, a movie called “The Hunt.” Quick explanation of the movie: liberal elites who were all joking about hunting humans through a text chat get busted for that chat and fired from their jobs and decide to actually hunt humans. Yes, it’s politically charged, and the elites are hunting those who stand firmly on the right-wing side of the fence. Yes, the movie is every bit as dumb as it sounds, but like I said, I needed 90 minutes of brain tapioca and this movie delivered.
But, in the days that followed me watching this cinematic tragedy, I couldn’t help but reflect on my thoughts about “Idiocracy” and how I thought it would never happen. “The Hunt” “happened” because of internet trolling and conspiracy theories. As I thought about it a little deeper, I thought to myself (again, quazi-jokingly), not so much if it would happen, rather, when? We live in a world that gets a majority of its information from unvetted sources and this creates its own form of anti-intellectualism and a breakdown of social responsibility. You watched it unfold on January 6, 2021 when thousands of misguided fools led an insurrection sparked by someone else who got fired and misused the internet a bunch. Forgive me if I seem off base here, because I really don’t want to believe that we’re capable of Hollywood B-movie behavior, but I fear we are.
I’ve said this before: we need to dig deeper when we are trolling around the world wide web. Good reporting is still being done by the sources we’ve always trusted. We need to learn the difference between what actually happened and someone’s opinion of what happened. It’s always interesting to discuss and debate but that can’t alter the reality of what truly took place. This is happening far too often. Example: on January 6 thousands stormed the Capitol in an effort to overthrow our government and go against the outcome of our election. Here’s what didn’t happen on January 6: thousands of tourists showed up for a peaceful tour of the Capitol. It has been reported both ways as well as many other un-true ways. So, before you spin out of control and bend toward some dystopian cosplay scenario that leads us down a path of giving plants electrolytes and hunting each other, stop and ask, “What the Hell is up with that?”