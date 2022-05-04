By now we’ve all heard the news about Elon Musk buying Twitter for $44 billion (that’s billions with a “B”). It’s also likely that we’ve all seen memes and heard that for $6.6 billion you can solve world hunger. Well, I’m here to remind you that billionaires are truly awful people, they honestly do not care about the people who elevated them to their status and don’t honestly care about starving children in Biafra or Bellows Falls. If they did, they wouldn’t be billionaires. So, the sooner we get over this the better off we’re going to be, because sitting around waiting for a billionaire to save us is akin to a Detroit Lions fan waiting for a Super Bowl trophy: it’s simply not going to happen.
The idea that this country develops billionaires that are untouchable is ludicrous all together, but then we expect them to step up and solve global problems? I don’t know how to tell you this, but … grow up, it’s not gonna happen. In Vermont Bernie Sanders has been on the national stage for the better part of 30 years telling us about the unchecked method in the ways that the one percent earn their money. He warned us repeatedly about the creation of “The Billionaire,” he warned us that while you and I continue to pay the lion’s share of taxes, “The Billionaire” pays none. He wanted to tax them out of existence because they contribute nothing to the societal well-being, leaving us no choice but a government intervention.
I do appreciate capitalism, I do, just not when it’s predatory. I’m all about earning my money and making sure that those that work with me can earn decent livings as well. In the case of Elon Musk … here’s a guy that has been a forward-thinking genius and provided clean energy options to the world and internet connectivity where there is currently none (most recently in the Ukraine in the first part of the Russian invasion). My point isn’t to demonize people like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, rather to put into question this: If while you amassed your billions, was it possible to reduce that to millions and pay your people more? We know that Jeff Bezos doesn’t do this. We know that the Walmart family has developed their billions on a part time employment model, so they don’t have to pay benefits (but yeah … “Work Human.” I cry complete and utter BS on that entire campaign, because the very basis of surviving as a human is a livable wage, something Walmart appears to have an allergy to).
The very concept that we are waiting around for billionaires to save us is ridiculous and absurd. Do these billionaires donate money? Sure they do. Bill Gates is committed to creating clean water, while Jeff Bezos donates for wildfire relief. All they’re truly doing is donating millions to mask the harm they’re doing earning billions. Because these people donate to the larger non-profits in our country, those non-profits are less likely to speak against those people in fear of having their funding pulled by these billionaires and their organizations. This is truly where we find ourselves in the moral conundrum of appreciating the contributions or ridiculing the contributions, because way more could have been done. I think we’ve entered an era where we can look a gift horse in the mouth.
What is left to do? Do you and I, “the working stiffs,” continue to donate our time and money to make a difference? Of course. We cannot lose focus on doing the right thing just because others do not. But we can certainly elect people that we know will do their part in instituting rules and regulations that will force these people to contribute their fair share of the pie. Literally allowing that trickling down so that you and I can contribute more, because we’ll have more. In our (Vermont) next election cycle we’re going to be able to put a fresh new voice into the halls of Congress and I trust that voice to be Becca Balint (this column wasn’t intended to be an endorsement, but so be it). This is a lady that will carry the torch of leveling the playing field. Because at the end of the day billionaires don’t care about level, they care about winning.