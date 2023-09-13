So, this marks my sixth month as an elected official for the town of Brattleboro and like anything else I’ve found certain things frustrating and other things incredibly easy. The Brattleboro Select Board is an interesting government body of folks who work by day and govern by night. I truly feel this is a position you run for if you love your town and want the best for it, which is why I ran, and I would imagine (and I don’t want to put words in my fellow board members' mouths) why the others that serve with me did so as well.
When I ran I did so under the cloud of one burning issue and a community wanting answers. I’m sure you can guess what that issue might be, as it still seems to pull the air out of the room, but what I ran on was being an adult voice talking about uncomfortable issues. I ran to find equitable solutions for a lot of these issues, but like any position in government, the process is slow and methodical, and this isn’t easy for a guy like me that doesn’t work well with red tape. At the end of the day, however, sometimes things move slow for a reason and those reasons aren’t necessarily bad (even though they kill me). For me it could move a whole lot faster; for you, I’m sure it could move a whole lot faster too.
A few things that I’ve learned so far. Our leadership is outstanding! Honestly, these folks put in the work and deliver the goods! Starting with our new Town Manager John Potter, this guy is on point and runs a good ship and has a great wing man in Patrick Moreland. The rest of the department heads, and I’ve dealt with them all on some level in the Municipal Center, are top notch. I would list them all, but I fear I would forget someone so please know that you’re all included in that statement. These folks do the job that makes a town run smoothly. As for the folks outside the Municipal Center, same goes for you folks too! Our fire and police chiefs and assistant chiefs, I can’t say enough good things. All of these folks care and show up every time they’re asked. I would be remiss if I didn’t give a thumbs up for their support staff too.
Those are the good things about my life as a member of the Brattleboro Select Board; they can present things to us in a manner which is easy to understand. I have to say that the meetings themselves, however long, are mostly cordial and everyone gets to make their point. One of things I don’t really care for in our process is the frustration a citizen must feel when addressing the board during public comment. I don’t have a really good way to engage better, but it’s a great place to start and I can tell you this: conversations don’t just take place at Select Board meetings, they can take place outside those meetings. I’m always up for the conversation, so please reach out; the town gave me 500 business cards — grab one and we can schedule something.
Bottom line, I love Brattleboro, its citizens, its businesses, its open culture, and its willingness to try and do the right thing. We all have a differing opinion from time to time when it comes to what that might look like, but I think we can chat it through. I’ve learned a lot about the process in the short time I’ve been on the board and I’m seeing it through a slightly different set of eyes. It doesn’t change my mind of what happens in Brattleboro; if anything, it gives me a better resolve and focus on how to get it done. I wish I could say it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, it’s not (again, it’s the red tape thing). When the meetings work deep into the night sometimes I second guess why I ran. Then I remember that things worth having take work, a better town will take work, being involved in the process is how it gets done.