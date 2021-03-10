How do we remove the partisan out of politics? Where do we start when we want to erase the party lines? We’re evolving and devolving at the same time. We live in a world where you can still buy a copy of Mein Kampf but six Dr. Seuss books are no longer being published. The lines have gotten blurry, the constant over-processing of every little thing has been elevated to the next level. I know it may sound like I’m saying that these are bad things, but here’s what I’m driving at: they are confusing things for everyone to adopt at a moment’s notice. Are they necessary for the advancement of humans, yes. But are humans ready for this level of change, probably not. I’ve always said, change is good, right up until it happens.
That said, I truly believe that all of these things work towards forcing the hate that was pulled from the shadows and pushes them back into the basements. It’s not a solution, rather a start. But with it comes some pretty severe lines in the sand. Take a guy like me, who grew up only seeing a man or a woman, boy or a girl. Did I understand that some people weren’t comfortable in the skin they were given? Yes, I did, and with that I knew to accept and honor whatever decision they made for themselves. Now, we have people who “identify as.” Again, I will accept and honor any decision a person makes for themselves gladly. I only ask that I’m afforded the level of respect as I try and recognize it. Speaking for myself, time is what I need to recognize this new thing and maybe a lesson or two.
Moving things up the line, party line that is. It’s no secret that millions of people are suffering, and it will take years to right this ship. With the things changing so rapidly lately (at least for this old man), it’s hard to keep up. All while still unpacking the previous administration’s scorched earth policy prior to leaving office, that will likely cost us a year kicking over rocks to find all of the issues. But right now, people are suffering, and we can find money to drop bombs on Syria, but we can’t agree on getting people who are drowning a life preserver. I know that we still have Trump loyalists in the House and Senate, and it’ll take some time to reprogram them, but to what end? Not a single Republican voted for this past bill that will bring their constituents a tiny amount of relief. Why? What’s the hang up? Do they not see this as dire? Sure, the panic a year ago was greater, but I would argue we need it now more than we did then.
We are a country divided and, unfortunately, they are made up in large part of people that are “keyboard cowboys” that do nothing but troll on the internet, gas lighting already sensitive situations — stirring the pot, if you will, to a boiling point. Once things hit that level no reasonable conversation can occur. This happens in the Capitol every time there’s a vote. Recently (in an effort to stall and waste time) Republican Senator Ron Johnson had Senate aides read aloud the 700-page bill on the floor, stating, “Since more than 90 percent of this “COVID relief” bill is not even related to COVID, I think we need a full reading of the bill. Yes, it could take 10 hours, but the American people deserve to know what’s in it.” Is this supposed to make you a savior for the people? It’s like seeing a drowning man and having a floatation devise in one hand and a sandwich in the other and opting to eat the sandwich before simply tossing the life preserver.
I’m not a fan of a bill that is 700 pages, but I am a fan of one issue, one vote. I could put this bill into a one-page sheet that lays out what people need right now and they could just vote on that. But here’s the thing: our government has forever loaded pork into vital and emotional bills in hopes of getting things passed that wouldn’t normally pass. To that I say, What the hell is up with that?