I believe it was the spring of 1984. My parents moved to a farmhouse that needed attention; I would be coming home for the summer to the announcement that my father was going to open a restaurant and bar with some guy I never heard of. This bar would only serve imported beer and there would be many varieties. My dad is many things; a beer drinker is not one of them. But a chef and purveyor of tasty food, that was him. The beer, well that was the idea of his partner Alan Eames, a man they called the “Beer King.” Alan wanted to create a beer hall that served food, my father wanted to create a restaurant that served good beer. They are not the same thing. It is not my place to recount the warring that went on between the two, but it was there on many different fronts. I will say, if not for my father, Three Dollar Deweys would have never opened.
I came home that summer with the understanding that I needed to bartend and run the cash register. So, if you got a beer at Three Dollar Deweys on South Main Street in the mid-’80s, chances are I served you (at least when I wasn’t in college). The establishment opened under great strain and not at all how either partner envisioned. There was a lot of personal money tied up into the opening (some of it was misappropriated, which caused the strain). Plenty of fighting and bickering went down, and as a dutiful son I always had my father’s back. But, other than a difference in vision and execution, the physical space had issues too.
The building once housed a rough and tumble establishment called the Quarter Moon. It had a reputation that reared its ugly head when Eames and my dad went for their liquor license. They were denied the first time because of the reputation of the old bar. I can remember cleaning out the basement and finding a box of printed ladies’ underwear that had the Quarter Moon logo on them … yeah, it was that kind of place. My father appealed the decision and with his personal backing they were granted a beer and wine only license. Which was fine because the reputation of what was about to open was spreading. Alan had been the proprietor of an establishment in Portland, Maine that had the same name, and that had some street credibility. My father cobbled together tables and chairs and we opened for business. That whole first summer the place would be packed. People coming in to try different beers and sample the chili, Mexican food and Guinness on tap, something unheard of in those days.
It would be toward the middle of that first summer that a guy name Ray McNeill would wander in with his wife and toddler daughter. Ray and his wife were classically trained musicians, I was told, and since Ray’s wife was Alan’s sister, Ray did not have to pay for beer. Something he took advantage of. But in all fairness, he would pop out his cello from time to time and pay us back.
By my second summer, the place had morphed nicely into a beer hall with the custom-made, 8- to 10-foot tables that were hand-crafted in Marlboro, Vermont, and I believe were still in use prior to COVID shutting everything down. I think if you knew Ray you knew he could be kinda salty from time to time and it could be difficult to cozy up to him. But one day while I poured him a Guinness he told me he had hopes that he could buy Deweys and eventually brew his own beer. I remember laughing at him and saying, “You’re gonna brew your own beer!?!” As we know, Ray bought the bar and made it all happen. When he moved the bar to Elliot Street and renamed it McNeill’s Brewery, I ran into him and congratulated him, and we both chuckled as to how I had it wrong all those years ago. I didn’t frequent McNeill’s all that much, but I did enjoy his product when I could buy it by the bottle at the Co-op.
Ray was one of the first and one of a kind. A true pioneer for independent brewers. It’s a shame we all didn’t recognize sooner his contributions to great beers and great places to drink them. Cheers, Ray.