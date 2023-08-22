Just under $16,000 raised for an organization that has had an extremely tough year, and I for one cannot thank this community enough for stepping up and showing the love! For those that don’t know, on Thursday, August 16, at 6 a.m. (after a 5-year hiatus), I was able to take back my rightful spot at something I created in 2011. It was a food and fundraiser for what was then the Brattleboro Area Drop-in Center; it was also the year of the flood (Irene). Load the Latchis.
The idea was simple, to create a visual so powerful while gathering food for the area food insecure. The very thought of a bag of groceries in every seat of the Latchis Theater was going to represent the visual we all needed to see to truly understand how hunger impacts our landscape. Mother Nature had something to say about it and delivered us a 100-year flood that would devastate our geography and force us to pivot and raise food and money for a county in need while utilizing the drive-through at Brattleboro Savings and Loan on Main Street and on much higher ground. As for the Latchis... Our hope was, at the time, that it would open again as their damage was extensive. We would have to wait until 2012 for the visual.
But 2012 came and we put out the call, and you came. Some with one bag, some with 25 bags, but you came. Some of you also donated money too, but our focus was on creating that visual of 750 bags of groceries sitting in a quiet theater. As I worked the event, I lost sight of meaning and got more wrapped up in the execution of the day until one woman asked me if she could come in and see. I explained that we’d only been there a half day and the theater was only about half full, but she insisted. As we walked through the side door and into the narrow hallway, I could hear people putting more bags in seats, and as we entered the theater the visual hit the lady and she burst into tears. At that point, I knew what we were doing was right and it was good. Her tears were telling me, who had forgotten for a moment why I was there, that this was how we told our community that people are hungry.
Every year we did this and every year you (the community) showed up and helped me/us Load the Latchis. I want to say it was 2016 when the model of what we do and the impact in which it had, changed. As the number of food insecure people grew the need for more financial resources grew as well. Plus, imagine being the food shelf coordinator having to sort through 750 bags of unsorted groceries. We still accepted groceries, but we also accepted cash donations, and for every $20 we put a representative bag of groceries in the seat to keep that visual going. Also, the targeted buying power was far greater with financial support.
My life changed and I stepped away from the event I created in 2011. I recreated the event in other locations, Overflow the Opera House in Bellows Falls benefitting Our Place Drop-in Center (coming up on September 21). I have to say, the Bellows Falls community has really carried that one. In 2019 we did the first Cans in the Colonial, which benefits The Community Kitchen. Needless to say, I was pleased to be back at the original, at my usual post, and didn’t leave for a minute, 6 am. until 6 p.m. Our goal at the beginning of the day was $7,500. That would have been a banner year. What happened next, I couldn’t have predicted with a crystal ball. The Greater Falls Warming Shelter dropped off a check for $5,000 and this community added in almost $11,000 on top of that.
So, to the sponsors that stepped up and wrote their checks to Groundworks Collaborative — Farnum Insulators, Northeast Home Loans, Members 1st Credit Union, Holiday Inn Express, 802 Credit Union, GS Precision, Brattleboro Savings and Loan, Great Eastern Radio, Bob’s Fuels, and the Brattleboro Reformer — I can’t thank you enough!