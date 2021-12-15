I can’t believe it’s Omicron season already. I mean, I haven’t even taken down my Delta decorations yet. COVID is here to stay people, it’s not going anywhere and before too long we’ll all be either getting annual shots for it or not getting shots for it. Maybe over time we’ll find a way to completely eradicate it, or we’ll simply adapt our lives around it. Are we all fatigued by the very conversation or mention of the coronavirus? I would say absolutely, 100 percent, yes. But it’s not going anywhere; we may be done with it, but it isn’t done with us. This is where I say we should stay vigilant and stalwart in the fight against COVID, but I won’t. Instead, I offer this: Do whatever makes you feel good. I’m done fighting with you, I’m done trying to reason with you. It’s true, you are free to make whatever choice you want, as long as you understand that regardless of the choice you made, you live with the consequences of your actions.
I’m vaccinated, boosted and still not comfortable being in a room filled with people when I don’t know how they take care. But hey, I felt no different during cold and flu season. If you walked into my building with puffy eyes, runny nose and hacking up a lung … sorry, I’m throwing you out of my air space. Here’s the thing: I don’t actually care what your political leanings are. If you’re able to do that and infect a room full of people, then I’ve got no misgivings about bouncing your butt to the curb. Come back when you feel better. I don’t feel like I’m alone there. I feel that someone walking through the door with the flu is, honestly, rude! About 28,000 people died from the flu in 2018-2019; 29 million caught it. In the year 2020, 50 million people contracted COVID and 796,000 died from it. Regardless, nobody wants to get the flu and conversely, nobody wants to get COVID.
Here’s the other thing. There’s this stigma that comes with COVID. A stigma that seems to dictate that we had or have some control over something we can’t see. News flash … get over that, too! The COVID-19 virus and all of its affiliated partners, Omicron, Delta, Kappa, Gamma (insert your own Animal House joke here), are all not visible. I have a saying I use all the time: you can’t hit what you can’t see. Granted, that’s typically used for problem solving, but it also really applies here. People can guess where they picked it up, but does it matter? If you contract the virus, it’s because you couldn’t get out of its way. I do hear people blaming others, but the fact is you may have given it to them, and the virus traveled through their system faster. We should still do everything we can to avoid it, but we should also drop the stigma around getting it; to me, that’s a nothing burger.
Where does this end? I don’t know. One thing for sure, we won’t lock down again! You want to see Democrats and Republicans fight shoulder to shoulder? Go ahead and threaten that and you will unify this nation with the crack of the gavel that puts that into play. I think it’s reasonable to ask people to wear masks again. I understand that it’s a complete and utter hassle, but hey … it beats getting sick. Ten to 15 minutes in a mask or the prospect that you lose your sense of taste for a couple of months, you decide. But again, I’m not fighting with you anymore. I truly don’t care if you’re vaccinated or not, but I do care if you are not following the rules. It will have nothing to do with anything other than you being unable to follow simple instructions. You have the right not to wear a mask unless the place you are trying to enter says it needs you to wear one. Then, my friend, put one on or move to another establishment. And you should never mistake a slight annoyance and inconvenience for some sort of oppression of your rights.
Oh, for the record, I still need everyone to stay 6 feet away from me! I’ve kinda had it with people lately.