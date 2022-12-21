When a brick, rock or foot breaks through a window in a local business the ripple effect impacts us all. It doesn’t matter if that business is selling something that costs $100,000 or $30, it touches us all.
Brattleboro is now No. 2 on the list for the most dangerous cities in Vermont. Number two! Big shout out to St. Albans for taking the highest spot on the podium. But before St. Albans gets too cocky, Brattleboro has the highest crime rate in the state when it comes to getting stuff stolen, mostly break-ins and vandalism. So, it begs the question, does a town with such an art culture and overall feeling of acceptance have its proverbial head in the clouds it paints? Here’s what I’ve found out.
I’ve been spending time chatting with people. I’ve talked to the businesses that sell the $100,000 item and the $30 item. In all these instances I’ve mentioned insurance, only to find out that a large number of these crimes don’t even get reported to insurance companies. Why? Good question, and the answer is the business is either afraid of being dropped by their insurance company for filing claims, or the damage and losses don’t meet the deductible. To replace the glass on a door that has had a granite rock thrown through it is $500. Do you have 500 bucks that you can throw at something you didn’t do? Slight variation on the previous question, can you do that if your highest priced item is $30? Maybe you can, but maybe something else doesn’t get paid, maybe it’s the annual donation that business makes to the nonprofit, maybe the hard-working staff (who also didn’t do anything) doesn’t get the holiday bonus. A mom-and-pop shop runs on razor thin margins and cannot withstand these aggressions over and over again!
Can we police our way out of this? Well, I’ll answer that by saying that having a fully staffed department would help. They still can’t be everywhere, but make no mistake, this is a power in numbers game we’re playing. More police officers equals faster response times and that alone would serve as a deterrent. But let’s say on the off chance our/your police department can apprehend the criminal, it’s likely that criminal is released “on conditions” 24 hours later and back out on the streets. There is a man that is walking the streets right now with over 200 open cases against him. Does that sound like a system that is working correctly? Before everyone starts spouting “socioeconomic” reasons for why these things are happening allow me to say this: I have given more than a decade of my time to those less fortunate (in an official capacity). I continue to serve and help those that need a handout. I do not think that any of these people committing these crimes said as a child, “I want to be homeless and take stuff that isn’t mine.” I understand all of that. But! That doesn’t mean it goes unpunished and unenforced.
I think we’ve handcuffed the wrong people — those people being the ones that can slow the progression and maybe get us out of the top three in crime. It’s going to take some uncomfortable steps, it’s going to create some uncomfortable rules, and finally, it’s going to take trust from our citizens that we have the correct people in place to enforce these rules. As I’ve said, this rash of crime has long-reaching implications. Over and over again I hear, “I don’t go downtown anymore.” When I’m in Wilmington I hear people saying they drive right past Brattleboro and continue on to Keene, N.H. None of this is anecdotal; these are real conversations I’ve had with people I can introduce you to. Now put yourself in the shoes of Evan James, Burrows, The Vermont Shop, The Works, or any other downtown store and ask yourself, what’s that missed business costing?
If a brick gets thrown through a glass door on Putney Road and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? It does, but the sound is another vehicle driving by to get to Keene.