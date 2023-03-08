Because of deadlines I won’t know if I’m Brattleboro’s newly elected Select Board member or not until this column is published. It does give me the unique opportunity to explain a few things and some statements I’ve made and things I’ve done, since I’m no longer running for office.
I’m a very vocal person, sometimes boisterous, sometimes belligerent in my delivery. My passions run deep, my sense of right and wrong also runs deep. But my sense of doing the best for the place I live and the people who live here also runs deep. I think that statements I’ve made have been hijacked for the purpose of a narrative to indicate that others, mainly the sitting Select Board members, don’t feel the way I do. Of course, I don’t believe that. People however do talk to me, and they give me insight into situations with the strictest of confidentiality, and I don’t betray those confidences and in turn I’ll shoulder the blame. It’s okay, I have fairly broad shoulders and mostly say these things knowing that I will somehow have to answer for them.
Maybe you’ve taken the opportunity at this point to say, “then think before you speak!” That would be wise advice, but sometimes when something has been said over and over again, re-stating it in a manner which gives it more urgency is the way to go. I’ve learned that people talk about making a difference, but they don’t take a risk. Risk is what makes the difference, risk is a change agent, risk is also sometimes saying the things that need to be said in a moment when it’s least appreciated. I’ve always been that way and I suspect that won’t ever change. I have more of an opportunity than most to convey that; this column is one of them and I’m grateful to have it. Unfortunately, when I run for a public office, I have to stop doing my life because it’s a public one and can be perceived as an unfair advantage. But, as of today, I’m back to doing the things I love to do.
The number one thing I’d like to address is my statement about our Select Board, that they made decisions that only reflected the five that sit on the board. Getting a point across in a quick and concise way is what my day-to-day life requires. If I stop and explain in detail why I came to these statements, the narrative gets hijacked, the words get parsed and my meaning changes. So that statement was made based on things I had learned and discussions I’ve had on a few topics that spend a lot of time in the headlines. To clear the air, I do believe that the board that sat on Monday was filled with well-intended people who truly believed they were acting in the town’s best interest. But sometimes, acting in the best interest in something requires asking them, and I’m not convinced that happened and that led me to change my statement.
Here’s another thing I won’t do: debate in the toxic void, also known as social media. I have watched over and over again while people who are politically aligned and believe the same thing go to war over the dumbest of things. I’m a conversation guy, I truly am. I will listen and will ask questions and make statements and if you think I’m wrong, that’s okay. But to take my words and bend the narrative into something it’s not … that’s, in a word, pathetic. Here’s a great example of what I’m talking about. I mentioned in a letter to the editor the possibility of investigating a loitering ordinance. Those that took issue with that statement suggested I was going after those that are housing insecure. For the record, I never mentioned homeless people, you did!
As the sun comes up on Wednesday, March 8, I may or may not be a member of town politics on a very formal level. If I am, I will serve the entire town! If I’m not, I will serve the entire town … well, that’s not completely true, I’m not going to serve the person(s) that took over 20 of my campaign signs, you’re on your own! What the hell is up with that?