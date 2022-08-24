Story telling is my drug of choice. I enjoy telling them, I enjoy listening to them and I truly enjoy being a piece of them. In the case of Fables Storytelling, an event I curate and host at the Next Stage Theater in Putney, Vermont, it too has a story to tell, and that story is two and a half years old.
In March of 2020 the Fables Storytelling event would stop its regular second Wednesday of the month appearance and fall to COVID. The date for the event itself was March 11, 2020, the theme was “Sugar” and we had great stories lined up from Carolyn Hardy, Sally Fegley and Dan Crocker. Keith Marks was the brand-new executive director to Next Stage, and this would be (I believe) his second Fables at the helm of the theater. Keith’s predecessor, Maria Basescu, had approached me a few years earlier about starting and organizing the event — which I have to say was during a fairly low point in my life, with a 25-year career being imploded on me for no reason. But it was just the shot in the arm I needed to point me back in the right direction and remind me that indeed, when one door closes, another one opens.
On March 11, 2020, Keith and I emailed and called on one another about whether or not to pull the plug and cancel the event. The tension got ratchetted up, because on March 11 the National Basketball Association would shut down, and after all, if a multibillion-dollar industry with 30 franchises could shut down, why shouldn’t Fables? But we didn’t, we forged forward as the United States would plummet into a world of seclusion and isolation four days later. As this was playing out, I remember thinking to myself, “What does this mean?” Then it happened, but no worries, it (the shutdown) is only going to last two weeks. Regardless, our storytellers took to the stage and told their stories about sugar, all three of them having one common thread, they all relied on it at some point for their income.
Peanut brittle, chocolates and maple syrup as well as a few tales that included childhood memories of candies no longer made, and just like that it was over. The world was deeming some of us “essential,” while others were suddenly for the first time in their lives unemployed and there was zero they could do about it. We wiped down groceries with alcohol wipes before bringing them into the house, because then the coronavirus could survive on surfaces for days. As a country watched the inept leadership talk about shoving UV lights in places where they don’t belong and disinfecting blood, we began solving issues in the digital realm. We also got mad at folks who showed up with license plates that didn’t say Vermont or New Hampshire. Odd times indeed.
April came and went, May came and we thought let’s do what everyone else is doing and tap into the world of YouTube and social media, and we did a few Fables that way, and they were fun because, after all, listening to a story well told … there’s nothing better. We put one together in September of 2020 at Scott Farm because we could do it outside. It was great to have that face-to-face reaction again, but it was far from our intimate setting of gathering in the Next Stage Theater Café. After all, that is home for Fables.
Then, about three months ago, a now Next Stage Theater veteran and newly emerged community leader Keith Marks and I sat down and agreed it was time. We’ve missed it, we want it back and we shall bring it back. So, Fables returns on a familiar night, Wednesday. But it’s not the second Wednesday, it’s the last one of August, next Wednesday, Aug. 31, to be exact. The theme for this, and to steal a line from Tina Turner, is “Simply the Best.” We have four storytellers telling their true tales starting at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. Stephanie Zumbruski, Tim Wessel, Cyndi Cain Fitzgerald and Mike Cancellieri will hit the main stage for the reboot of this fantastic community event. I hope to see you all there, because that was a long two weeks!