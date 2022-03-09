Totalitarianism, fascism, authoritarianism, oh my. It’s happening, it’s the beginning and it’s creeping in faster than I thought it would. Now, most of it is happening in places where it’s supposed to happen — Texas, Florida, Russia. So, as we sit here in bucolic Southern Vermont and New Hampshire it seems worlds away, but it’s not, it’s three hours by plane.
I think that most people that read this column already see it slowly creeping in. This odd faction of people who are passing laws that won’t allow people to say the word, gay. All that bill does is start a full assault around being able to talk about things openly with regards to the LGBTQ community. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who recently yelled at some kids wearing masks as he was about to do a press conference, telling them to remove their masks and stop with the “COVID theater,” has backed this bill (no surprise). If you’re not familiar, this is really directed towards kids and outing kids to their parents, should they confide with a teacher or counselor at school. But then, what would you expect from someone nicknamed the “Sunshine State Killer.”
Taking steps towards a dystopian society … enter Texas with bills that have been ginning up the anti-trans rhetoric for a crowd that likes to shoot first and be racist later. For the life of me I can’t imagine where in 2022 this type of legislation even begins to get traction. Texas has had over 40 bills in play directly targeting the trans community. Now, to be fair, none of them have passed, but still, as we saw in the Trump “error,” all some stunted individual needs is the slightest bit of validation from an elected, disconnected old white dude to do something dumb (i.e., storm the Capitol). This nation’s proverbial cheese has really slid off its cracker. Yes, these people existed before Trump but at least they stayed in the shadows and under their hoods. But, as we saw, statements like “good people on both sides” and disingenuous denunciations around racist behavior really gas lit this country.
Critical Race Theory: as of this moment nothing has hit the floor in Vermont squelching the teaching and discussing of any part of Critical Race Theory. However, we’re just a water way away from a state that did. All these bills and laws are Republican-signed or proposed, and that begs the question, what are they afraid of? Make no bones about it, this is a way for us to talk about what happened; Critical Race Theory would show our kids what we did and how we did it. All of these bills include divisive language bent on what old white men don’t want to talk about or acknowledge: racial injustice and how that interacts with civil rights. Let’s face it, we’re a nation that increases our means to drop bombs and we do it on the backs of children, because if we can keep them dumb, we can slowly re-write history and all the atrocities this nation has caused to those that didn’t Mayflower their way over here.
Then we’ve got Putin shooting families in the street as they try to flee, all to goad us into the next war to end all wars. The images of any war don’t leave us, they stay burned into our brains: the raising of the flag over Reichstag; Saigon executions; The Warsaw Ghetto Boy; and now an entire Ukrainian family lying dead in the street; kids wearing their backpacks, rolling luggage that tipped over. This is beyond a shadow of a doubt more than we’re meant to handle, more than we are meant to see, yet all we complain about is the price of gasoline. Tell me exactly when Americans felt an inalienable right to cheap gasoline? How about this, why don’t we focus on replacing fossil fuels with something that won’t start a war? How about we do that?
So, as much as I’d like to weigh in on Putin’s war I don’t want to be so ignorant to believe that our history isn’t fraught with murdered families that, if bills are passed into law, we will never have the option to talk about, learn about or prevent.