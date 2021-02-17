Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor!?! Hell no! If you’re a John Belushi fan, you’ll understand the reference. Misguided and factually wrong, that statement is used as a rallying cry to get a group of like-minded people to do something that is bankrupt of reason, but necessary to show the establishment that they won’t cave, regardless of the outcome. Even though the outcome wasn’t going to change it wasn’t a reason to give up, and it certainly would show the oligarchy that you can stay on the status quo, but it won’t be accepted. Then the next time it’s attempted, they’ll be drawn to that moment where a new high-water mark had been established and they will be forced to consider a more reasonable move.
Did any of us think that there was going to be a two-thirds majority to convict Donald Trump? No way! It was never going to happen; we knew that going into the trial. We understood that this was all going to be pomp and circumstance, a showing of deep party lines. We knew that a few may fall off and vote to convict, but there were never going to be enough to actually make it stick. With that, theoretically they shouldn’t even had advanced it to the point of a trial. But when it came time to present witnesses and some backroom deal was made and the Democrats backed off, well, I’m sorry, this is where I step off! To continue on with my “Animal House” referencing, “I think this situation absolutely required a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part.” I think that they should have presented witnesses, I think they should have had QAnon the Barbarian testify from his Organic Prison Cell. I believe that showing more and more of the people who committed the act, who are now sorry, needed to say that they were swayed by DJT’s rhetoric. Again, it wouldn’t have changed anything … except the path of future decisions?
When you show up on game day, you show up to play, you show up to win. You might not, but you still show up. In 1980, the American ice hockey team showed up to the Olympics and beat the unbeatable Russians. In 1969, the Jets beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Buster Douglas defeated Mike Tyson at the absolute height of Tyson’s career. I can keep going, but the idea is, if they were Democrats, Russia would have won gold, Johnny Unitas and his Colts would have won their first Super Bowl and nobody would even remember who Buster Douglas is. So, to say that I’m disappointed with the Democrats’ decision not to parade witnesses out would be a gross understatement. I never want a party to devolve into this pit of ugliness that the Republicans seem to be mired in. But would a little fist pumping hurt from time to time? How much would it be asking if for a change the Democrats just said, “Sit down and shut up, it’s our turn!” If you are expected to lose, you fight harder, you leave everything you have out on the field. You play until the final whistle.
Before anyone sends mail trying to convince me otherwise, I’ll save you the ink. I’m not changing my mind. There is not one part of me that doesn’t realize it would have been an utter and complete waste of time. It would have sucked up a couple more weeks on the calendar. But after the last four years and then an insurrection, I’m sorry, but the chance to get those senators to stand in the face of actual witnesses and still cast that vote to acquit would have been something with a deeper level of party over people.
I for one have had it. I will still largely side with the Democratic agenda when it makes sense. But I will also stand up and scream at them when they are driving the bus off the cliff, much like those senators did when they voted not to convict. They not only assisted in driving the bus off the cliff, they may have very well put their foot on the accelerator, but the Dems had a chance to cut the brake cable and didn’t.