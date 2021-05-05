Every town has its merits and downfalls. Brattleboro is no different. But all in all, it offers a lot to the people that live here. As some of you may remember 10 weeks ago, we rescued a dog from Houston, Texas (Finnegan). Having Finnegan has brought me to a part of Brattleboro that I only really knew about because of the trail system that you can enter from the top of Memorial Park. I have hit many trails back there on my mountain bike and have enjoyed them thousands of times. But now I go to the top of Memorial Park 4 to 5 times per week, except it’s to take advantage of the dog park.
I don’t know who thought of this, but thank you! Finnegan is in seventh heaven when he’s there running around with all his friends! He can barely contain himself as we approach, and his bark becomes less of a bark and more of a glee-filled screech (full disclosure, it’s not a pleasant noise). Once inside he romps, and he romps hard with the likes of Mortimer, Marvel, Sandwich, Fergus, Lupita, Milo, Fern, Cannoli, Daisy, Willie Nelson, Betty, Charles, just to name a few (and If I’ve left anyone out, I’m sorry). It’s a wonderful collection of folks and canines; all it needs is a few beer taps for me to call it perfection!
With my new, more frequent trips to the top of the park there are other things I get to see going on while I’m trying not to get taken out by a charging Labrador who is more focused on the ball in Finnegan’s mouth and less concerned about my ACL. Directly across from the dog park is the skate park. Can someone explain to me why it took so long to get that thing built? It is almost always in use and these kids are having an absolute blast. Moreover, it is abundantly clear to me that these kids (and adults) have nothing but respect for it. They’re laughing, flying through the air and picking up after themselves. What an absolutely wonderful addition to this town for these kids and that population of folk. When I don’t need to focus on a pack of pooches turning me into a Charlie Brown kicking the football scene, I watch these guys and girls do their thing and it truly makes me happy.
One of the things I don’t understand is disc golf. But here’s what I do understand, there are a ton of folks playing it all the time and at all times. Again, I don’t really understand what they’re doing but I do understand that people are tapping into it and they all look like they’re enjoying themselves. As a regular golfer and can tell you that a trip to the links doesn’t always end with smiles, but disc golf seems to have a different emotional effect on folks.
These are things haven’t been here for a long time, just a few short years, but they are there, and they are all provided to you by the town. Of course, there are also the softball fields, pool, playground, skating rink and tennis courts, too, and in the winter it all transforms into an awesome little ski and snowboard slope. But sitting at my dog park perch I get to see some of the coolest stuff this town has to offer; I get to watch people enjoy some of the amenities our township has provided for its citizens. Will I ever hop on a skateboard and use the skatepark? Oh, hell no! I’m a middle-aged man and there’s no way that ends without a visit to the BMH emergency room. But I love that these kids have a place to go where they’re safe and folks are milling around outside doing what makes them happy. It truly is what living in a great small American town is supposed to feel like.
I guess today’s column is to thank the leadership of this town for doing the best job they can to keep the town engaged and offer things like this. So, thank you! I for one truly appreciate it.