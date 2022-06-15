As a country how much faith do we have in this system? How more can we take when it comes to the inaction of our government and how it seems to favor those in power even when the majority (constituency) don’t agree with how they are creating law? I’ll get to the January 6 hearings in a moment, but right now let’s talk gun control. Are we supposed to applaud the possibility that the Senate has finally reached some conversation around gun control? After how many children were murdered, and senselessly slaughtered? For the record, you will still be able to buy a gun if you’re 18 (can’t have a beer yet, but you can cowboy up with an assault rifle); you will need to suffer through a little extra screening if you’re not 21. It also takes the step to allow states to create red flag laws around gun ownership (spoiler alert, states could already do this). I’m glad the discussion is happening, I’m pleased that for once they are giving us a false sense of hope as opposed to their zero-hope policy of the past, but believe me when I tell you, it’s false.
Okay, onto to the January 6 investigation, hearings, dog and pony show. There are things that maybe I’m too simple to understand, I will cop to that. But when 10,000 of MAGA Nation’s finest misinformed stormed the Capitol injuring some of those “Blue Lives” they were espousing to protect, it was hard to ignore. When 2,000 of them breached the building and began to desecrate the people’s house, it was hard to ignore. When they began to break into offices and steal stuff, it was hard to ignore. When Trump tweeted out that the vice president didn’t have the courage to overturn the election, it was hard to ignore. When Trump openly threatened the veep, it was hard to ignore. But guess what happened … it got ignored.
So, forgive me if I’ve lost hope in this entire process. Forgive me if I feel like this is just more grandstanding done by politicians. Say what you will about Trump, but that idiot would set his sights on some dumb stuff and make it happen, and he would do so with the rest of the Republican Party. If you recall right after the insurrection, Democrats pushed to have him impeached a second time; it passed with 10 Republicans supporting impeachment and 197 not supporting it. One hundred ninety-seven saw nothing wrong with what unfolded; yes, it was the usual cast: Trump monkeys McConnell, Cruz and Rubio (who tweeted out a plea to get Trump to restore peace). Even after a full-on attack of our Constitution you can’t gather everyone that runs for a political office to agree that he needs to go. When we can’t even expect that much from elected officials, the system is inherently broken and my faith in it has been ground to dust.
So, while most people have this renewed sense of justice with new angles and stories of the horrors that went down on January 6, I remain doubtful that anything will or can change. I understand that these are very public hearings that are meant to corner the Department of Justice into handing out hundreds of convictions with Cadet Bone Spurs being the checkmate scenario of this entire thing. I for one can no longer see a clear path to this; I can’t see how this will happen, because frankly this guy should already be behind bars; his sons, both Beavis and Butthead, should be behind bars. The entire Trump clan should be sharing yard time in maximum lockup for what they did to this country and mess they have left it in.
I pray (and I’m not a religious guy) that I’m wrong. Believe me I want everyone I meet to say I told you so! I would wear being wrong about this like a badge of honor! I’ll have a t-shirt made proclaiming that I was wrong. But until that happens, I see no clear path to hammering these people out of circulation. Sure, we may get a few of the low hanging fruits, but what we really need is the Mango Mussolini complaining about the fact that he doesn’t have a My Pillow in his jail cell.