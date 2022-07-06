There are 167.5 million women in the United States, which boasts a total population of over 332 million people. That means that over half the population of this country is female. Let’s add that 3.4 percent of the population identify as LGBTQ, so what’s that? Another 11 million? All of whom in the last three months have had some form of their independence removed. Their very existence has now been questioned by our federal government, and where the federal government hasn’t, states like Florida will by passing “Don’t say gay” laws. Which begs the question, what exactly were we supposed to celebrate this past Monday? The ratifying of the Declaration of Independence? How can you feel independent when over half the population isn’t? I suppose for a few years it was worth gathering in backyards tilting a few cold ones and burning a few dogs followed by a display of pyrotechnics, but lately, not so much.
We hang an awful lot on a document which is approaching 250 years old. Let’s face it, anything that’s 250 years old gets put behind museum glass and looked at; we don’t necessarily conduct our lives around it anymore. When the Declaration of Independence was written it was done so by white men that owned slaves and could never conceive that a women could rise to power, hence, “all men are created equal.” Not “all people,” “all men.” So even though the principles of the document are sound and provided us with a brave new country, it never really applied to anyone that wasn’t white, straight and male. Sorry to shatter the illusion for you, but when Thomas Jefferson penned the doctrine that all people are equal and deserve equal rights and opportunities, the man owned slaves, over 600 in his lifetime. So, we can stop pretending that this piece of paper is still relevant — it’s not, sorry.
I wasn’t feeling particularly patriotic this time around, I must admit. More “red, white with the blues” than “red, white and blue.” My entire life I never understood why a government (any government) wants to make choices and laws about how and what people do with their own bodies. I never understood why you would make a law restricting what two consenting adults do in the privacy of their own home. Why anyone has anything to say about who someone marries and have opinions on any of these matters. MYOB — Mind Your Own Business. But we can’t mind our own business because we’re a “Christian” nation, the Lord tells us what to do and the bible “states.” You know the drill; you hear them hiding behind chapter and verse. That is to say the chapter and verse that fits their narrative. Never mind that part that says, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” because I’m truly doubtful these people would have others making laws about their bodies.
But we are Americans, and that gives us the inalienable right to ignorance (well, at least half of us anyway). We are literally a nation of refugees and foreigners whose ancestors traveled here to find a better way of life. Our forefathers led the way before breaking from British rule with a restructured government and way of life, right? Except for the part where we moved the Indigenous People of this country out of the way so we could create a free land, forged by slave labor. You see, this whole controlling people thing isn’t new; it started on Dec. 21, 1620. Four plus centuries of imposing, inflicting a Christian belief system, and then punishing people whom we “outgunned,” for not adopting this way of life.
The one thing we do well is rule. I understand that we must have laws and regulate; this whole thing would be the “Wild, Wild West” otherwise. I’m fairly certain that part of the regulation doesn’t need to include who we marry and what we do with our bodies. That part makes us far from independent, it makes us constrained. That is far from a government that is “of the people, by the people, for the people.” It also said, “it shall not perish from this Earth.” Well, it’s perished, and it was hard for me to feel good about a nation where half the population can’t recognize the meaning of what just happened while the other half brace for impact.