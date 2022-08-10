I was reading an article last week about how some old sayings aren’t relevant anymore or don’t resonate with a younger generation. Things like, “Money can’t buy happiness,” in an age where money and wealth tend to translate into smarts and happiness — the old saying doesn’t hold up anymore (even though for those of you like me, people of a more interesting age, we know that saying to be true). There were many examples in this article of things I grew up saying and things I still believe: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger;” “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” We live in this literal world that no longer takes a look at the nuances of these statements, so it really doesn’t surprise me that a younger generation wouldn’t be able to make heads or tails out of them (“heads or tails,” that wasn’t another one).
One of the sayings that was in the article was “Health is wealth.” I was really shocked to see it there. Sure, you can be healthy as a horse (another one that made the list), and not have a nickel in the bank, which I guess would be the very literal breakdown. But I’m sorry, I’m not willing to give this up just yet. As a person that has had people in my life suffering from health issues lately, I can tell you that your health is everything. If you don’t have it, you can have a billion dollars in the bank, and it won’t matter. Wealth, or anything for that matter without your health, is worthless. I’ve seen it firsthand, folks with a lot of money not able to live a full life because their health is holding them back.
I’m sure it’s not that hard to convince anyone that even an injury that doesn’t allow you to move freely can really hamper your everyday life. Something as silly as a sprained ankle can affect how you get to work, how you make dinner, how you stand and how you sit down. Health is something that should never be taken for granted; we often do, however, especially when we’re in good health. If you are in good health and have been for a while it will be hard to imagine it going any other way. But then when you are hobbled your frustration level will go up, because the simple task of eating with your right hand has been taken from you because you jammed your finger. These are simple injuries that impact your well-being; imagine something that couldn’t be resolved with one or two trips to the doctor’s office. Health is wealth.
In all fairness, even though the article I was reading was taking a shot at the younger generation, I really don’t think they don’t value their health. In fact, I could make the argument that they fully understand how fragile it is. After all, the rate of childhood cancers in this country has risen exponentially. Let this sink in for a moment: after accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. I blame our food chain for a lot of this. I honestly believe we’ve genetically modified ourselves and have passed that down to our children. The products that are supposed to improve our lives often do just the opposite. The car is a great example of this. I remember as a kid waiting for public transportation in New York City and every time the bus pulled up, I’d get a nice deep lung full of exhaust fumes. With all that said, if you’re healthy and your family, is healthy then you should consider yourselves the wealthiest people on Earth regardless of what your bank account says.
Here’s where I’ll leave and I’ll sound like a broken record (yup, that one was on there too): everything is nothing if you don’t have your health. This is not a pep talk to lose weight, quit smoking, reduce the amount you drink, etc. It’s more in the vein of appreciate what you have if you have good health.