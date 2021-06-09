Help me through this, will you? Colorado, Ohio, New Mexico, California and Oregon are just a few of the states that will enter you into a lottery for large prizes if you get vaccinated. West Virginia is giving away guns … yeah, that should end well. Here’s the part where I need help; we’ve all been through one hellacious year (plus), our lives and everyday norms were erased. Let’s face it, if you were able to stay employed throughout the whole thing you were still impacted. Nobody got out of this last 15 months unscathed, nobody. But now, in order to get back onto that solid ground we have to bribe people to get vaccinated? If you’re one of the people waiting to see if you can win a prize for doing what you should be doing anyway, I feel you’re missing the point.
Vermont is the highest fully vaccinated state in the union right now at 56 percent of the population. Actually, all of New England is doing fairly well (New Hampshire is the only state that is just under 50 percent). The rest of the country is in the 30 to 40 percentiles. This data is from the end of May and comes from the Mayo Clinic. To be fair, when we look at the folks that have at least one dose the numbers go way up (Vermont is still the highest at close to 71 percent). But still, only 50 percent of the U.S. population has either begun the process or are vaccinated.
Mask restrictions are being lifted; we’re going to see less and less of them as time marches on, and that’s a good thing. Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated people, so what’s not a good thing is that we must take people at their word. We tried that once with trickledown economics; we trusted people to funnel money down to the workingman and woman, and they didn’t. So why would we simply trust someone when they say, “I’m vaccinated”? Part of me says, who cares, I’m fully vaxxed, if you want to chance getting the coronavirus and all that could potentially come with that … well, it’s a free country. But the other part of me says, what is the hesitation? If it’s because it’s “new,” it’s really not. The bones of this vaccine have been around for years. The simplest way to explain it is that the research behind this vaccine is decades old, but the way to make it fight this variant is the only new piece.
But let’s get back to an open lottery to encourage someone to get the shot. The initial onslaught to get vaccinated was huge. We all waited while our age group was called and we could hop online to make the appointment; well, most of us did. Then we began hearing that vaccine sites had doses left over at the end of the day. Now we find ourselves having to bribe people to get a shot, offering money, guns, and trips. It’s ridiculous! What a pack of entitled babies. I was talking to one gentleman that didn’t want to get vaccinated because he was afraid of the long term side effects. Yes, I’ll agree, there are a bunch of unknowns about taking this vaccine. But let’s weigh it against what we know about COVID. Some get over it quickly with simple flu-like symptoms, others have difficulty breathing for months on end. It’s truly no different from Polio. Symptoms vary from mild flu-like symptoms to life-threatening paralysis. It begs the question: which one will you be should you contract COVID-19?
At the end of the day, you’ve got to do what’s right for you and choose the thing that makes you feel safe. I’m good with you not getting it; I may not be completely sure as to why you would make that choice, but I’ll make my peace with it. I should say, I’ll make my peace with it as long as you’re honest and don’t deny the science. If you’re not going to get the shot please follow the guidelines of the places you enter; I guess that’s all I can ask, or wait and see if you can win a million bucks.