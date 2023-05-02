I was having this conversation with my father the other day. He asked me point blank, “Do we need to pay attention to everything we hear and see in the news?” In short, my answer was yes, yes we do. We have to pick and choose which battles we fight, but we need to know about it all. He asked me if I thought they would stop Social Security. I said to him, “I don’t see how they can do it.” But then I explained to him how I didn’t think this country would ever elect the likes of Donald Trump, nor would they ever turn over Roe vs. Wade. This is why I’m out of the prediction business. Then I apologized to him for not having a more hopeful answer.
Here’s the funny thing and how I understand it. Earlier in the year, during a State of the Union address, President Biden brought up how the Republicans were going to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare. That statement was met with bipartisan boos, to which Biden replied, “So, folks, as we all apparently agree: Social Security and Medicare is off the books now.” But here’s the thing, it’s not. It’s not because the people likely to make the decision are people that are appointed, they’re not elected. It landed in the 5th Circuit, which is loaded with Trump appointees, and they don’t need to answer to a single voter.
Every time I hear elected officials refer to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, unemployment benefits, child nutrition assistance, then use terms like entitlement spending and sunsetting all I hear is a rebranding and a pivot. If they can get an already distracted and confused constituency to buy into some “socialist” agenda, they can force you into believing that the privatization of your future is the good and correct course. When the speech involves partisan platitudes I’d be willing to bet the only thing that is happening is that we’re being sold a bill of goods and those “goods” aren’t so good.
The vote to establish Social Security in 1935 passed 372 yea, 33 nay, 2 present, and 25 no votes. So, in 1935, during the rise of fascism in Europe, the United States saw a better path to help our citizens and we did so. Then in 1937 the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Social Security was constitutional and in January of the year, Ernest Ackerman got 17 cents as a lump sum payout. I know, it wasn’t a lot then either. But Ida May Fuller of Ludlow, Vermont received the very first Social Security check after retiring in 1940 and paying $22.75 cents into the system; her first check was for $22.54. Ida received a total of $22,888.92 before passing away in Brattleboro at 100 years old! For perspective, she averaged approximately $381 per year; the median income in 1975 was a little over $11,000. You can see, this program has always been flawed, but I guess a little better than a sharp stick in the eye.
The programs we have in place (I should mention) are funded by you and I for you and I. Yes, I’ve been paying into this system since 1979 and I haven’t seen a dime. But I also understand that my father (who has been paying into it for his entire life) benefits from it, as do others in my family, so I’m good with it.
Is Social Security in danger? Yes! If it’s being discussed it’s in danger. That doesn’t mean anything will come of it, but when stump speeches are made and things like privatizing retirements are mentioned, as they have been already, it’s a red flag and we have to pay attention. Too much on the line here for us to be asleep at the wheel. Common sense is not a thing that is shared anymore. When FDR proposed Social Security it was part of his New Deal, which also included unemployment benefits. It was 1935 when the mantra was people over politics, which is why 85 percent of the people voted ‘Yes’ to pass it. Could you see this passing in today’s political air? We need to be concerned.