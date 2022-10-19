When you have no connection to something it can be hard to understand. Hate for instance. If you hate a group of people for the religion they are, all I can tell you is this: I will never understand you and your hate; it makes me hate you. If you are cruel for the sake of being cruel, if you don’t like someone because of the color of their skin, sexual orientation or how they might identify, then I have zero use for you. Your hate conjures something in me, towards you, that could very likely force me to make a poor decision in the heat of the moment. So maybe on some level, I can understand “hate,” because I can direct mine towards a hate-filled person.
There’s this new thing that has been creeping into the national scene, this new form of what I call highbrow or white color hate. We watch it emerge from the dark corners on the national scene every day; I’ve written about it, you’ve watched it unfold and we continue to see it gain traction. I’ll use Marjorie Taylor Greene as an example. This is a woman whose entire belief system is baked in hate speech and actions. This self-proclaimed Christian Nationalist should have been run out of town on rails the minute she lost her committee seats. She’s a Trump torch bearer and loyalist, amplifies QAnon conspiracies, used social media to spread dangerous information and she’s in Congress. But then, Georgia is truly taking their politics into this Jim Crow-era thinking lately. If you think I’m wrong, you need to ask how Herschel Walker (the latest Republican puppet) is standing in the same room with Raphael Warnock and how his polling numbers are even close.
What we’re witnessing is puppet politics at its best. Taylor-Greene, Walker, these are people that are elevated as hate-filled shields so that old white men can create separation for themselves. Separation that will give them distance and insulation from the hate that is being spewed on a national level. Think about how long it takes for these so-called leaders to walk back anything that was part of a hate agenda. Look how long it took Mitch McConnell to finally say Trump lost the election (for the record it took him five weeks). There is some major hate-fueled puppetry going on here, and truly, I don’t know who’s pulling the strings. I can’t say that Trump is; that man is far too stupid to be this clever. I don’t want to go down to some Illuminati shadowy cabal path because, unlike the politics of today, the Illuminati was started with some secular values. But when you have a sense that something’s not right, you should pay attention to it. And I’m here to tell you that something is not right.
From the moment Vanilla Isis and the rest of the Khaki Colored Privileged Mafia rolled down Charlotte streets proclaiming, “Jews will not replace us,” followed by a president that wouldn’t slam the door on it and condemn it while it was happening, we should have begun to prepare. This is here people. What we’re seeing happen is something that can no longer be tolerated or talked about. People remain quiet out of fear of being cancelled. But look who’s getting cancelled, guys like Al Franken, who had a real voice in this fight. But someone found a photo and the left called for his head and got it. Then they wore it like a badge of honor showing that once again we can do the right thing and sacrifice those that are necessary in the fight.
When Democrats circle to do the right thing, I feel they get it wrong. They are quick to gather, quick to circle, and quick to act. I suggest that, instead of circling to oust, they circle to protect their own. I don’t see the Republicans taking up this fight against hate, so all we have are the Dems, at least inside the beltway. We’re on our own out here. That’s not to say we don’t have believers on the national scene, we do. But, hate is so powerful that it will take a nation to squash it, it will take us to squash it.