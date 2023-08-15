The problems that this town has are not that different from any other town large or small in the United States and dare I say beyond our immediate borders. There’s an old saying that I always need to remind myself of, I don’t know who said it, but it goes, “use your problems to remember that others have problems too.” It can really serve as an excellent reflection point and put things into perspective. That said, we can only solve our own problems; we can lend a hand to others and if someone asks you for help, you should help them as long as you remember airplane rules (put your oxygen mask on first before helping others). With that said, I’m also a firm believer in accountability.
Every community has the habitual offender or offenders, that person(s) that seems to pull all the oxygen out of the room and control the conversation. I've said this before and I'll say it again, the actions of few write the laws that we live by. We take the few that are creating the problems and we legislate and adjudicate around them while the majority of us more or less suffer the consequences of their actions. I myself, don’t break laws and really don’t intend on breaking any so they really don’t have an impact on me. I feel that 95 percent of us operate as good citizens. But for the 5 percent that don’t, we have laws on the books that were created by the 5 percent doing something they shouldn’t be doing. It’s an exhausting merry go round of conversations around how to solve it. I don’t think we can.
I think we can mitigate it. I think we can create things that help us all live in a harmonious way. We can start by acting as a community for the betterment of the community. We can hold others accountable for their actions by simply making a phone call and seeing it through. When we speak of the crime in our area, we need to understand that we’re not helpless to stop it and do things that can prevent it or at the very least make it a matter of record. It’s a weird balancing act but what it boils right down to this (at least for the town of Brattleboro), even with a fully staffed police department they can’t be everywhere. But as the collective citizens are concerned, we are everywhere and we need to take pictures, call the Police Department even when you think it’s a waste of time. See something, say something should really be our credo.
I’m guilty of it myself. I witnessed a drug deal the other day (or what I believed to be a drug deal) and I didn’t say or do anything. Snapping pictures in this instance (again, assuming it was a drug deal), might not have been the safest course of action. Something like that could go south in a hurry. But I could have remembered the license plate and phoned it in, but I didn’t. I’m also sure the police know about these guys already as they seemed pretty brazen in their actions. But at the very least I should have just called the tip line and left the message about what I’d seen. Putting yourself in danger, not cool, so don’t take unnecessary risks being a good citizen. Calling the Brattleboro Tip Line is safe and secure. By the way, that number is 802-251-8188. It only takes a couple of minutes, and I promise I will use it moving forward and I’m asking you to do the same.
If we’re all watching and engaged, then we’re all helping and not just kicking the can down the road and blaming someone else for all the problems. The number one thing that deters crime is increasing the perception that criminals will be caught and punished. Let’s face it, it keeps us all from doing things we shouldn’t be doing. It’s going to take a village to solve this problem. For fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies you might recognize this quote, “the problem is not the problem. The problem is your attitude about the problem.” An over-simplification, perhaps, but pretty accurate.