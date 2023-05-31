During the onset of COVID something good happened. In fear of coming in contact with one another, we solved the homelessness problem in our corner of the world in a matter of days. It was supposed to only last 14 days and the federal government ponied up the money, fed it to the states and just like that … homelessness was no more. Everyone had a shower and a warm bed, everyone’s needs were met with dignity. Yes, that was over three years ago, and over the last year or so we’ve seen it creep back into our community and tomorrow the plug with be pulled on the few remaining hotels housing the homeless and there will be no more money and further, no place to go.
It begs the question, whose problem is it? We were able to do these things because of federal and state funding but that well has run “dry.” If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times, a country with the wealth America has, nobody should be living on the streets. But while we sit around waiting for the wealthiest people out there to scratch out a check and bail us out of this situation (which will never happen), we have to come to grips with this being a community problem.
If it takes a village to raise a child, then we need to understand that child never dreamed of growing up and being homeless and food insecure. So, when we, the collective village, are done raising that child, that same village can’t turn its back on them; that village is now responsible for keeping them safe and secure. We owe it to ourselves, and we owe it to them.
One thing we’re really good at is deferring and letting others shoulder the blame. But when issues comes up that have to deal with a person who is homeless, we might have to accept that the answer, whatever it is, might not be comfortable and might go against every fiber of what we believe to be true, at least in our own hearts. We are really good at putting a Band-Aid on something that requires a tourniquet. When I say that, I’m not being dramatic, I’m not overstepping and I’m certainly not exaggerating. In the mid 1990s I was doing some volunteer work for what was then the Morningside Shelter. I don’t recall how many the house could hold, but I remember that it was rarely full, maybe a bed or two open. Now, that organization is called Groundworks and every available bed is taken and tomorrow and the days to follow, 75 more people will no longer have any place to stay.
Where will they go? What will they do? Is it fair to put this on Groundworks? Is it fair to put it on the town or state? Is it fair to put it on you and me? Yes! All of the above! I don’t pretend to have the answers and I know that 25 of our municipal department heads and community leaders gathered to try and figure it out. Honestly, you could have put 50 people in that room and we would still have 75 people losing their place to live starting as soon as tomorrow. It’s frustrating and heartbreaking. The only thing we have to offer are tents, maybe a sleeping bag, and no real good place to pitch that tent. Soul crushing.
I don’t profess to have the answers, nor would I have added anything new to that list that the 25 who gathered did. But I can see this clearly now, all of this is a series of broken systems. Whereas one system might work great for two or three people, it will also fail a person or two. So, how did we get here? I could suggest it’s a lack of common sense, I could suggest that defunding certain aspects of our federal government and redirecting it to solve this issue could do it. But I imagine starting that conversation would be as soul crushing as handing someone a tent when that morning they woke up in a bed.