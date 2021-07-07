I have to admit, I did miss the fireworks display at Memorial Park this year, or the ones that happened over the Meadows. We used to have an annual tradition of going to Grafton Ponds (Outdoor Center) every year, listening to the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, getting assaulted by mosquitoes the size of hummingbirds while eating my face off. Even though I didn’t always go, there was a certain warmth to knowing that Brattleboro’s 4th of July parade was assembling at the high school and getting ready to make that right hand turn onto Canal Street. I missed Brattleboro’s unique mixing of patriots and protestors parading through our Main Street without a single argument breaking out. After the year we have all had, having that little slice of normalcy back would have been nice. But it wasn’t meant to be this year. It was a safety-first call.
But I did notice a bunch of folks complaining on social media about the lack of public events this year. Some were asking if Brattleboro would ever see another parade. With the shuttering of the Strolling of the Heifers, it would seem as though Brattleboro’s best parade years are behind us. Well, that is to say, the only shot we have is the Fourth of July Parade, which has struggled the last few years in both attendance from parade goers and parade participants. The Stroll had become Brattleboro’s premiere parade, drawing thousands and thousands from the area and beyond. Why? Two words – organizing body. Yeah, these things don’t just put themselves together and the Stroll had hundreds of staffers and volunteers pulling the strings from behind the scenes. So, when I read post after post about how disappointed they were, I couldn’t help but think to myself – “Well then, step up to the plate and change it.”
I do want to recognize that there was a fast-moving procession that followed the parade route with our very own Alfred Hughes doing his patriotic best to lift spirits. The flag hung in its normal spot by the post office in downtown Brattleboro and that was all comforting to see. But if you want to come back from the dead in 2022 … it’s gonna take effort and it’s going to take work.
Years ago, it was the Chamber’s responsibility to put the whole parade together. They had to raise money and solicit sponsors because, again, these things don’t pay for themselves either. Then I think it moved from there to a completely volunteer group of people called “Brattleboro Goes Fourth”; they did a great job for years, but let’s face it, it’s a herculean task. When you see things done on this scale, please know that there is a year of set-up and the months leading up to it are nothing short of chaotic. So, when I see people complaining about things “not being like they used to be” or suggesting that “nobody tried to organize it,” honestly, you’re entitled to your opinion. See, I’m a big fan of recognizing a problem or issue, then offering a way to fix it. Yes, that could just be conversation, but as the late great Elvis once said, “a little less conversation, a little more action,” please. Sometimes you just gotta roll your sleeves up and get your hands dirty.
Next year’s Fourth will be here before you know it (362 days and counting), and if you were disappointed then you have plenty of time to throw your hat into the ring and do your part. Could you imagine the 2022 Fourth of July celebration if a couple of hundred people stepped up and helped put this thing together? Everyone working together for a huge community celebration and not just waiting for someone to step up and look for folks. 2022’s Fourth of July celebration could be the greatest of all time! But it won’t be unless people step up and volunteer.
Also, I do want to say that our town officials and parade folks were strictly following the governor’s guidelines, and since the restrictions were only lifted a few weeks ago, well, that really tied their hands. Speaking of hands, many of them make light work so send them an email at brattleborogoesfourth@gmail.com and see what happens. I’m sure they’d love the help.