I think we can all agree, the weather this summer has been nothing short of Mother Nature in desperate need of a pharmaceutical adjustment. Days that have been so hot and humid that it felt thick. I’ve been walking my dog and have broken into a sweat like I went on a run. That’s just here in the “great white north” where it’s always supposed to be cooler. But that has simply not been the case (well … these last few days aside). When it’s rained, it’s been, frankly, unreasonable. "Cats and Dogs" doesn’t seem to cover it, more like elephants and giraffes would better fit the bill.
The planet is heating up and we seem to be just a pack of digitally addicted zombies that walk these super-hot streets with better things to do rather than worry about it. A simple search using Google will reveal this paragraph: the Earth's temperature has risen by an average of 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit per decade since 1880, or about 1.4 degrees in total until 1980. The rate of warming since 1981 is more than twice as fast: 0.32 degrees per decade, or about 1.3 degrees total. It took a century shortly after the Industrial Revolution to rise a degree and a half, but in the last four decades it almost matched it in less than half of the time. Extrapolate that out 10 decades and now you’re dealing with 3.2 degrees by 2080. What that means is the kid born in 2013 will be collecting Social Security that won’t pay his cooling bill.
As far as we know, and reasonably speaking, Earth is the only planet we can live on. Which makes this next statement fairly obvious: if it’s the only one we've got, why aren’t we taking better care of it? Why do we push back on a solar powered world? Why are we resistant to the concept of electric cars or riding your eBike to work? Have you ever been to Holland? They ride bikes everywhere! I’m not completely convinced it's for environmental reasons or it’s because a gallon of gas costs $8.36. But none the less, they have plenty of bikes and they ain’t afraid to use them. I remember when gas here was through the roof, topping $5. My social media feed was strewn with people talking about it, updating their Facebook statuses to read they just paid over 100 bucks to fill their tank. I literally can't remember any of them stating, “I rode my bike to work today.” I’m not saying it didn’t happen, but it speaks to our (Americans) inability to make a quick pivot.
Look, I’m realistic, I get it. I travel around a lot for my day job, and I can’t do it on a bike. But my office is less than a mile from my house, so I have walked to work plenty of times, especially during COVID. In fact, do you remember seeing pictures of Los Angeles about 10 days into shutdown? The skies were clear, and the air quality was good! That came from nobody being on the road for a week and a half. Imagine the possibilities if we could get everyone to get their minds around the idea that we’re turning the climate knob to 11 with no end in sight. Sure, we can talk about the lack of charging stations and how long it takes to recharge the cars. We can talk about the cost of an electric car and how unaffordable it is for most people. But we don’t need to drive electric cars to make a difference.
I’m just a guy that feels the heat with you, and listens to the arguments that it’s always hot in the summer. But I also feel like this heat is different — it almost feels pressurized. There is a certain oppressiveness about it that makes it feel angry. Yes, I do remember days in the 90s and 100s and yes, I remember it hanging around for a few days before the cold front came through. But as I type this it’s going to be the coolest day of the week in Phoenix at 108 and it’s been that hot for a long time. So yeah, we’re heating up but we’re not waking up! What the Hell is up with that?