Diversity, it’s a wonderful thing to discuss and even better when we can add in members to our community that can make a difference. But here’s the thing, diversity brings change, a different way of doing and looking at things. Maybe those things have been rubber stamped for years without question because … it’s just how we’ve done things for 100 years. Doesn’t make it right, doesn’t make it wrong. What it does make it, is habit, and it creates a muscle memory around things when maybe the proper course of action is flexing a different muscle. Doesn’t mean it has to change, it just means we should look at it through a lens of possible change. Well, we’ve just proven we can’t do that!
By now we all know that our newly hired town manager, Yoshi Manale, is leaving. The guy hasn’t even been here for six months. But he was a change engine, he was doing precisely what he was hired to do, and that’s make recommendations to our elected officials (the Select Board) for them to make decisions on. Of course, the biggest decision the Select Board made was to break ties with Rescue Inc. and go to a town-funded EMS service. Here’s a fun fact that you may or may not know: the recommendation Yoshi made was to approve Rescue Inc.’s contract for one year as approved during Representative Town Meeting. That recommendation included the full funding, but I guess a letter was sent that put the Select Board on a different path.
I’m not here to defend or support the actions of what unfolded, but I do think it’s important that everyone understand what happened. But let’s circle it back to that diversity thing, shall we? Yoshi brought with him diversity, and frankly we didn’t support it. We didn’t give him a chance to settle in and get things done. He brought a different way of thinking along with some big ideas. Too much for this town, I guess. Don’t get me wrong, I love to rubber stamp me some stuff, but what I love more is a suggestion that forces a little change. I’ve always said distance brings clarity, which means sometimes if you’ve got no emotional connection, you can see things others can’t. Good, bad, or indifferent.
We live in a town that is desperately trying to become more and more diverse, at least within the circles I travel and serve. Let me say this about that … BS! We’re all about compliant people that come in and look different as long as they follow our precious way of doing things. During the height of COVID I sat on many steering committees; one of those committees dealt firsthand with the people who were buying property sight unseen. The question was, “How do we assimilate these people into our community?” A big part of the discussion was the different approaches these “COVID refugees” would bring with them that departed from “the same old, same old.” That conversation went down a rabbit hole during one meeting with a bunch of ridiculous “what ifs” that could affect the way we do things. I guess I should have seen it then, but we were all still shuttered and uncertain, so I wrote it off to that.
At the end of the day, change is good, right up until it happens. But when we say we want change, do we? Are we fully ready to accept and support the ideals and ideas of someone from the “outside”? I literally saw this in a Facebook post about the resignation of Yoshi, which read, “Don’t hire Flatlanders unless like me, we come to VT on our own,” and it was liked by the person who made the original post, who also relies on “flatlanders” coming to our community to support us. But let me also put this out there: unless you’re Abenaki, don’t talk about “Flatlanders.”
At the end of the day, the Yoshi chapter is closed, and another search will begin while Patrick Moreland serves yet again as interim (just give him the job already). I for one think that Yoshi wasn’t given a chance to prove what he could do. If you ask me, I think this is a big bag filled with poo!