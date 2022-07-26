I’m no longer assigning blame, I’m accepting my role in the things that are going on and taking back my control to effect change. We can have all the conversations we want to about how Joe Biden, your local mayor or whatever governing body isn’t doing a good job when, in fact, we’re not doing a good job. We can blame our politicians for the cost of gasoline when in truth oil companies saw record profits. We need to stop pointing the finger of blame at others and begin accepting our role in what’s happening here. We vote them in, we continue to purchase their products, goods or services, we turn a blind eye when the smallest piece of all of this benefits us. What we don’t do is see the bigger picture and we certainly as a whole, don’t fight for what is right.
We’re good at gaslighting, however! Yes, we love to sit in an armchair and spout off to the world how we would have done it! When the actual truth of the matter is most of us have no idea what we’re talking about, nor would we be able to do anything we’re yammering on about. It’s called the Dunning-Kruger Effect, where people overestimate their knowledge of any given situation but weigh in anyway. So instead of “DK’ing” your way through life, change the things you can, and with the exception of death, everything can change (notice I didn’t say taxes). If you see a problem, say something, then involve yourself in a way that brings forth change. The easiest way to do this is by voting, the second easiest way is by knowing how to spend your money where it matters most. It's been a while since I've seen one of those Joe Biden stickers on gas pumps, with him pointing at the cost and proclaiming, “I did this.” That’s gaslighting, and it offers nothing but a useless narrative that someone has bought into. Big oil recorded a staggering $41 billion in profits in the first quarter alone, up some 300 percent from the previous year. Where’s that sticker?
Again, we do love us some social media trolling and gaslighting, but it’s a useless time-suck that brings virtually nothing new to the conversation and cements political polarization. At the end of the day, however, Republican, Democrat, Progressive, Libertarian, Independent alike all suffer at the hands of fools and greed. Once again, the majority's movements are dictated by the minority because they are the people that hold the most wealth. I have little hope as I write this that anything will change anytime soon. Everything I’m suggesting is a heavy lift and will take a lot of your spare time to change it. Frankly, nobody wants to give that time up nor do we believe we have to. We’ve become a tad entitled and I think have forgotten what it takes. We think electing or hiring people to watch our backs should be enough. It’s not. I don’t think it ever was. I’m not suggesting that we become a Jan. 6 band of lawless thugs, mind you, but I am making a point that sitting on your hands is not enough.
We’re entering into another election cycle; this is the low hanging fruit of impacting change. All you have to do is vote. But are you voting in uncontested races? Can change happen when there is only one person, one open seat? It’s not to say that the person running would be bad, it’s to say there wouldn’t be options. So, if this is the case, we really need to be making sure that we are putting feet to fire and staying engaged in what’s going on. Otherwise, that person may start voting the way they think and maybe stop representing their constituency as a whole.
At the end of the day, the responsibility of your community falls on you and we need to stop blaming those that are “in charge.” Those people work for us. We should all be engaging in facets of our community that we can control and impact positively. A small group already does this, and an even smaller group when an issue at hand affects them. Sometimes we need to fight the fight we know nothing about in order to learn more.