In the early 1980s I knew a guy who was a better driver when he was drunk. True story. An honest anomaly in his genetic make-up, I guess, he would say a couple of “pops” would slow everything down for him and he was able to process the road better. For some reason we never tried to take his keys from him, but one day in the late ‘90s he drove his car over an embankment, hit a tree and died. The state police investigating said the cause of the accident was driving under the influence. This story is told to make a point: just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
How many more senseless shootings do we need to endure before we begin to set in the right direction? To my previous point, just because you can own a gun, doesn’t mean you should or need to. This is where I’m at: I want to regulate your guns now, all of them. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of this same conversation. If you’re a “thoughts and prayers” person, kindly stick them where the sun don’t shine! If this was your child, brother, mother senselessly gunned down, what would thoughts and prays mean to you? In the moment I don’t suppose anything would make you feel better, but in the long run perhaps some legislative action that could prevent one from happening again might help.
Fifty senators refused to sign off on common sense gun laws! It seems to have zero impact how many children die; it doesn’t matter how young or old those humans are, those 50 senators spin this into a mental health issue. Whereas I agree someone that can walk into a school and gun down children is not without issues, this is not a mental health issue. This latest shooting was done with a gun purchased legally on the shooter’s 18th birthday. But it’s probably better to ask what has changed after every single mass shooting, rather, what hasn’t changed? Gun laws! Have you ever heard the definition of crazy? It’s when you do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result. That’s what this nation does around regulating guns.
The newest Second Amendment army has tripled down on gun ownership with their new battle cry, “Good guy with a gun.” Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more bizarre, these people start guzzling the red Kool-Aid until it runs down the sides of their faces. Let’s set the record straight right out of the crazy gate, shall we? Less than one percent of the time the “good guy with a gun” has stopped gun violence; in active shooter scenarios the number goes up, to 3 percent. So, their answer is to give guns to people that are deemed good guys, like your child’s elementary school teacher. So, in an active shooter situation, Mrs. Pennybottom can whip out her concealed Glock, pop up from behind a stack of napping mats while screaming, “Say hello to my little friend!” and save the day. Can you see how crazy that all sounds? However, this is the image they are painting, “the hero saves the day,” like we’re in some Marvel movie.
Let’s chat for a second on how easy it is to get a gun. In Vermont, some have told me it’s harder to get a fishing license. Vermont is a “constitutional carry” state; what that means is you can have a gun on you at all times without the benefit of licensing, registration or training. Also, we have carry reciprocity in the state of Vermont; maybe that’s because we don’t require anything, but that seems like something we could work on. I’ve hit the point where I’m going to stop saying I respect your right to own a gun, and pivot to, I respect your right to own a registered gun. We don’t all need guns, just like we don’t all smoke, yet those that smoke pay extra tax, it’s just how it is. Cars, we all need them; they are all titled, licensed, insured; you have to pass tests to drive one; they need to be registered every year; there are health requirements and laws governing their every move. We need to put the same restrictions on guns because our “well regulated militia” is gunning down our children.