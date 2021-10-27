The Persian Empire, The Roman Empire, The Caliphate, The Mongol Empire all have two things in common. One, they have all fallen; and two, they were all ruled by people who cared nothing about rules when they fell from power. All empires crumble eventually. Here’s a question for you: if you consider where we are right now, on the scope of things, one could legitimately ask … are we about to fall?
The strongest empire on record is the Roman Empire lasting 1,000 years, more of the exception and not the rule; it would seem that they all last a century or two, then fall. Now, I don’t want to be an alarmist, nor do I want to fan the flames of some delusional, talking point conspiracy theory, but one can certainly see the cream not rising to the top. You want me to name names? Sure: Joe Manchin, Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott and Krysten Sinema, there is a lawlessness about them, a sense that they know something the rest of us (including their own constituency) don’t. Oops … I forgot one of the lawless: Trump!
It’s coming up on a year now since a pack of idiots stormed the Capitol building and the only thing that I can see happening is they are going after Steve Bannon, holding him in contempt and blah, blah, blah. Steve Bannon is someone who only gets started when confrontation appears; he truly thinks that his will alone can be enough to tear down the very system that is going after him. He has very openly said that a “deconstruction of the administrative state” was the proper course of action. But to what end? Well, I’ll tell you when it ends, and that is when he and his cronies are in complete power, protected by armies that are bound by directives, tradition, and law to protect them. When all of that is established, the fall of this Empire will crumble, leaving smoldering piles where small villages used to be.
I do blame the entire systems breakdown, I do. I don’t just blame the people that were elected and ran as Republicans, but it sure does seem like they are the ones that are really doubling down on the hate rhetoric. Yet, somehow, we all have a hand in it, we are all watching it happen and shaking our heads every night at the evening news. I think it’s great that we protest; I think it’s great that we fill out online petitions, but the very democracy that we built a nation on is beginning to free fall while we all argue about how great things used to be. I feel like we often have to be reminded that, in general, we are the majority treated badly by the minority. I find myself saying this a lot: “The 99 percent is controlled by the 1 percent.” Okay, maybe Bernie Sanders says that too, but you see what I’m saying.
We blame elected officials for everything even though we’re the ones that put them into power. Let me use an example: Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy are our Vermont senators — senators of the second smallest state population wise. Can we reach out and talk to them? Not really, because there’s an insulating factor that doesn’t allow you to truly reach them. I’m not suggesting that you can’t write them; surely a member of their staff will get back to you. But you can’t really reach them and that’s frustrating. Further, I’m not suggesting that they don’t represent Vermont in the fashion we wish to be represented, they do … mostly.
When you see that Trump is not in jail and that, one by one, they go after the people that helped fan the flames of January 6 and they aren’t in jail, for me, that’s the beginning of the end. Our lawlessness and lack of respect for our constitution have begun (who’s kidding who, it started a long time ago). I also fear that at this point it’s not reversible; we lack the common decency to dial it back, we confuse opinion with news. There is a certain faction of people who still believe that Trump is president. We’re in a slow motion crash and I don’t know any more if we can pull out of it. “Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war” or “What the hell is up with that?”