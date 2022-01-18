Let’s talk about voting. On my 18th birthday I took the oath and got registered to vote. It was more of a process back then but still took no time at all. Now (at least in Vermont) you can literally register to vote online. You can find a notary, head on into the town clerk’s office, it’s simple. Beyond that you can vote via mail, you can vote early, or you can do it old school and show up on March 1, 2022 and cast your vote in person! Yup, voting is easy peasy lemon squeezy. What’s that? I’m mistaken? But this is America, home of the free, land of the brave and all that. Good men and women have fought for that right and laid their lives on the line for the American dream and democracy.
The 15th amendment clearly prohibits the federal government and each state from denying or abridging a citizen's right to vote "on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude." And it was ratified on February 3, 1870, 152 years ago almost to the day. Yet, for the last 6 years or so, this has all been brought into question. Put under a conservative microscope with the word “rigged” thrown in for good measure all to reinterpret the 15th amendment to the Constitution. They cry fraud and shenanigans around the polling place even when the results are consistently certified by both parties. But we idly sit by and watch this happen. I sort of get it, I guess. After all, we here in white man’s land really don’t have anything to worry about. So, what’s the issue? I’m beginning to think that certain factions of politicians don’t want people of color voting.
But this isn’t a new concept. The 24th amendment eliminated poll taxes that were directed towards states with a larger African American population (and this was ratified 58 years ago). Before that the 19th amendment was ratified in 1920 giving the women the right to vote. Let’s face it white boy, we’ve been oppressing a majority of the population for long enough. It’s time to keep advancing the ball up the field and letting the people have their day to do their civic duty. But white dudes in power really don’t want to look across a table and see someone that doesn’t look like them. It’s truly the root to all of this. All you have to do is look at a picture of the House or Senate and you will see a sea of white. Now I’m not saying that they all want to obstruct the vote of people that don’t match their pigment, but half of them do; well, a little over half.
When did we become a nation that didn’t want every citizen to vote? To answer my own question, I guess we never wanted every citizen to vote. We’re oppressive by nature, but it seems lately we’re turning up the temperature on this issue. To be clear when I say “we” I mean “Republicans.” Not all Republicans, just the ones that serve within the beltway of DC. But I suppose that’s all you really need to kill voting rights. So, tell me if this sounds right to you — a little over 300 people will be making the decision on whether all people get to cast their ballot. Three hundred predominantly white dudes will be making the choice whether people of color can vote the same way we get to vote here in Vermont. In short, it’s not fair. But you can leave 1,000 voice mails, write a thousand letters, they simply ignore them.
So how do we do we fight this fight? How do we ensure that every US citizen has a voice? I’ll get back to you on that. There is a way, but I’ll warn you, it’s gonna take some effort. You’ll be uncomfortable from the level of effort it’s going to take to get it done and right the ship. I just know that this can no longer stand and on this week of Martin Luther King Jr., I think it’s good to end with this quote of his: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."