Voting — it’s not mandatory, no law has ever been written to make the lack of casting a vote illegal. Federal, state or local, you are not required to vote. I’ve never understood why you wouldn’t want to vote; after all, it’s a privilege and a right. Yet never once have you seen legislation that would make it mandatory for United States citizens to vote. Many amendments have been made to the Constitution; the 14th, 15th, 19th and 26th have all reached out and opened voting up rights, but none have made it a crime not to vote. But let’s flip that coin and discuss this country’s inability to make voting easy, like, maybe instead of voting on a Tuesday we vote on a Saturday or make that Election Tuesday a national holiday.
Sure, we just went through one of the most contentious elections ever, that saw over and over again our vote called into play. Not that it should be taken seriously because it was done by the most munted individuals we have, and those were just the ones that were elected by the very process in which they fight. Vermont once again led the way and is now the easiest state in the union to cast your vote while the rest of this “free” country is still trying to suppress the vote. Since the beginning of the year, 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that will restrict the vote. Sixty-one bills with voter suppression provisions are currently making their way through various state legislatures. After the fall of Trump, you can count on the center of the bullseye being focused on mail in voting.
But those restrictions won’t be as clear to decipher. They’ll be cloaked a little better than “no mail-in voting.” Laws will pass that will shorten the time frame you have to request a ballot; they’ll make it harder to automatically receive a ballot. They’ll impose a crazier signature requirement so they can negate votes. With that in mind, laws will more likely be passed to purge “faulty” ballots (keep an eye on what communities get affected by this one). Finally, if you’re not a fan of mail-in voting, then tell me how you feel about this: reducing actual polling hours for in-person voting. Banning snacks and water to voters waiting in line … because that’s a thing, too. When did we become this nation? This is all stuff we would have watched on the news 10 years ago and shaken our heads in disbelief while muttering something about dictatorial third world countries.
This is the party of Trump; this is the direction the country is moving in. Now, I can spout all the evidence that this past election was proven repeatedly to be the safest and most secure election. I won’t, because all you “Fake News” Tub Thumpers will shout Fox News talking points that have been disproved. Instead, I’ll offer an example of how this could affect you. Let’s say the next presidential election rolls around and you plan on voting. Your local polling place has for your entire voting life closed at 7 p.m., which is good because you get out of work at 5:30 and it’s a 40-minute commute to home. The convenient piece is that your polling place is a minute walk away, so you’ll just let the dog out and then walk over to do your civic duty. But when you arrive at the polls with 30 minutes to spare, the place is dark because two years earlier your state legislators passed a law that shortened your window to cast your vote and your polling place closed at 6 p.m.
It’s just that sneaky. See, the people that propose these laws aren’t interested in your rights, they are only interested in winning at all cost, and damn with your privilege and rights. So, before you’re so quick to agree with the person you elected, make sure you can effectively elect them again and they haven’t proposed some law that changed your civil rights. Remember, change is good right up until you can’t vote. Voting is your right; it’s the single most democratic thing you can do. Maybe if it was the single most Republocratic thing you could do we wouldn’t be having this conversation.