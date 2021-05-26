I started my life in New York City. Queens to be exact. Being a kid on Winchester Boulevard and 221nd Street was great. Plenty of kids my age to play street ball with, football, baseball, ride bikes. I had extended family up and down the block so we were always safe. Life in New York in the 60s and 70s was pretty awesome. I remember my Aunt Dot (not really a relative, just a really good friend of the family and neighbor) — she had a car (1964 Chevy Impala – Azure Aqua), and we would occasionally pile in for the trip to Long Island to go pick apples, or hit up a farm stand. During these trips I sat in the back seat unbuckled, head out the window like a dog letting the wind blow through my hair with nothing to slow us down coming or going.
Let’s fast forward to 2021, some 50 years down the line, and let’s for a moment discuss the getting on and off Long Island, shall we? Is there really anything more spirit breaking than trying to get from point A to point B in a reasonable amount of time and not being able to do it. I’m not talking about a 30-minute trip that takes 35 or 40 minutes; I’m talking about a 30-minute trip that takes closer to two hours. I’m talking about four lanes of gridlock traffic on a Sunday night trying to get home to start your week while we await some navigation system to see if there is a faster route (spoiler alert … there’s not!). Sure, the navigation will try and put you on the service road only to sit down there and watch the road you just left start to move. But you shouldn’t get too excited because moving 7 miles an hour isn’t really advancing the agenda.
Gone are the days where traveling on and off that peninsula was easy. It is now one of the more soul crushing things one can do with their lives. Yet, people who live there do it every single day! Also, gone are the days where you can pull out your Rand McNally Road Atlas and choose an alternate route to get out of the mess. I’m sure you can probably still get one of those books, but why, when you can just download an app and watch your time of arrival climb right along with your blood pressure.
I remember the Rosses, our neighbors across the street, were looking to buy a patch of land and move out to the country, and that country was “Lawnguyland.” When we traveled there back in the day it was nothing but farmland, largely. I think 12 people actually lived out there; it now boasts close to eight million on just 1,400 square miles of space. For comparison, Vermont is 9,600 square miles with 643,000 people, or as many people that were trying to get off Paumonauk (that is what the Native Americans called Long Island, it means Fish Shaped Island) this past Sunday.
I understand that the older I get the less tolerance I have for my life to be dwindled down on a stripe of asphalt for hours on end. I truly don’t understand how millions of people do this on a daily basis. They grind away hours of their life on a highway going to and from family functions, work, church, or in my case, to watch my grandkids play baseball. I’ve often said that I love visiting New York but I love coming home to Vermont more. I’ll often chuckle when I hear people complain about train traffic here. Yes, it’s inconvenient, but imagine if that traffic jam was four rows wide and then the train didn’t move for a couple of hours.
If I were to make a point out of all of this, it would be this: if you can read this and you only heard a couple of cars roll by, be thankful and grateful for this community and its lack of sprawl. What the hell is up with that!