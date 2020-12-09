In just over two weeks, it’ll be gone. What used to be a joyous time of the year, but it’s proving to be a confusing time of the year. Yes, the holidays are going to look a lot different this year, really different. Some won’t change what they’re doing, most will. But even though there’s this talk of a vaccine, it’s going to be until spring before everyone is able to get one. Hanukkah starts this Friday, Christmas two Fridays after that and Kwanzaa one day after Christmas. Then before we know it, the worst recorded year of all time will be done. Its effects won’t be, but at least we can feel as though we can start to put a little elbow grease into 2021 and make it shine.
As Trump scorches the Earth as much as he can before he’s handcuffed and dragged from the People’s House, we’ll begin to rebuild what’s left. But what will be left? I’ve seen reports that suggest in certain parts of the country 49 percent of small businesses have closed due to COVID. Honestly, it really depends on where you’re from, but the numbers are staggering. Now, we can’t really control how Trump exits, that much is true. The one thing we can control is the impact we have on the town in which we reside. We are our own economy and if we band together, we can pull small business through this. It’s a power in numbers thing; you’ve heard me say that before and I’ll keep saying it. Do we truly need to throw Jeff Bezos another billion dollars? Were you aware that his wealth has gone up something like $40 billion during the pandemic? Do we really need to feed that animal more?
Here is a thing that I can all but nearly promise you — 75 percent of the stuff you want to get online, you can get locally. Yes, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and I don’t necessarily want you all crowding into stores, but I’m guessing they would all be able to do curbside delivery, then you wouldn’t have to worry about delivery. When you make the decision to spend your money locally those funds help grow the community. Let’s face it, there is no year that is more important to shop locally than 2020. Businesses are going to head into a winter of uncertainty, and frankly, the money you spend there now could very well determine whether they are here in the spring. These are facts and they are not there to guilt you into doing something you should already do.
I understand internet shopping; I do it. When I can’t find it locally, I’m forced to search for it online and buy it there. But trust me, if I think someone locally can order it for me, I’ll order it through them. So, please don’t think that I’m judging, I’m not. All I am saying is, do your homework and make sure you can’t help a local Mom and Pop out before you line the pockets of a “Commerce Cancer” like Jeff Bezos. The man honestly doesn’t need any more of your hard-earned cash. But you know who does? Yup, you guessed it, that local business that has been struggling through this whole pandemic. Right now, they’re relying on you to walk into their shop and do a little business or call them up and see if you can pick it up curbside or if they’ll deliver! Same day delivery! Let’s see Jeff Bezos do that!
Bottom line is this: 2020 has beaten us like a prison sock filled with bars of soap. Nothing about it has made sense, yet we’re still somewhat in control. We all have relied on each other to do the right thing and for the most part we all have. Let’s not stop now. The next piece of this pandemic is making sure we all survive, and we do that by spending our money locally and supporting that business so that they can later turn around and support you. That’s how it works, because when you break it right down, when is the last time Amazon sponsored your kid’s soccer team? What the Hell is Up with that?