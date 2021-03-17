We’re going to emerge from this thing different than when we entered it. I’m talking about the pandemic of course. A little over a year ago, we were all crippled by the unknown; a virus had entered our atmosphere and started killing its citizens. Most of us took it seriously, some of us refused to comply, but we all were forced into this box of unknown. We had “leadership” that mishandled it, didn’t look at the science, and every single day sent out a new message. I’ve said it before and I’ll now say it again: his handling of this cost hundreds of thousands of lives. Not all could have been prevented, but more could have been avoided.
A year later, vaccines are going into arms and hope for some sense of normalcy returns. Trips are being planned, grandkids are getting hugged, tears are being shed for a year unnecessarily lost. The last 365 days have made a lot of us hit a reset button and look at how we do things. Offices have closed, people are working still from their kitchen tables and makeshift home offices. Some are good with it; some want to go back to the office. Businesses that were once healthy are gone for good, and some businesses that weren’t doing well had their best year ever. It certainly leaves a ton left to unpack with regards to moving forward. What will the next 365 days look like? How will we as a nation respond? The job market is virtually upside down. Manufacturers and distribution centers can’t find people to come and work and that weighs heavy on those that are still employed.
We’re less scared now than we were a year ago. That could be because we’re used to the idea of a virus being airborne and how simple face masks can prevent the spread. That’s not to say we all like wearing a mask; in fact, I’d go so far as to say we all hate it, we just hate the possibility of dying more. Which brings me back to the vaccine. I’m not a guy that like pharmaceuticals; actually, it’s quite the opposite, I hate them. But I do understand the science behind them, and I do appreciate that they can keep people alive. I’m guessing a majority of you have had a Chickenpox, Polio, Mumps, Measles or Hepatitis vaccine? I’m also guessing that a majority get a flu shot. Well, this one is a little different; it was pushed through at a faster than normal rate. But I’ll trust the science and our current leadership to do the right thing by us. Which is why at 9 a.m. today, I’ll be getting my first shot and taking that giant step to reclaiming that part of my life that I’ve truly missed. Is it the cure-all we’d all hoped it would be? No. Unfortunately, we’ll still be masked up for a while, but it’s a small price to pay for humanity, don’t you think?
If you were to ask me personally what I thought: how long will it take before we’re able to enjoy that 2019 life? I think I would tell you it’s gone. Not in a bad, doom and gloom way, just gone. We’ve learned how to do things differently; we’ve learned that physical space isn’t truly needed anymore. But what will be the overarching fallout of all of this? Nobody is asking me, but here’s what I’d offer up. For the last few decades, the world has evolved and devolved before our very eyes. The technological advances are truly astounding, but to what end? We’re developing a contactless world; we’ve invited more screens into our lives, and when we do that, we disconnect even though we’re more connected than ever.
My true fear is that a little piece of us that required that day-to-day contact has gone dormant. I feel that it will be another year or so before we truly feel safe again. I think that some of it is good, but like anything, moderation is the key. If we can still operate as a community, showing up when we need to show up, I think we can slowly bend this back to a world we all recognize again. But it will take us all. So, when your turn comes up, get your shot and then, let’s all work towards the best. Be well.