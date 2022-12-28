Well, it’s been a year! Lots has happened so let’s recap.
A war in Ukraine, Elon buys a bird, Brittney Griner is imprisoned, COVID restrictions are relaxed, COVID restrictions are reinstated, coronavirus hits one million dead. Baseball goes on strike, there are 300 school shootings (50 more than in 2021 and 186 more than 2020). Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in on the Supreme Court, which overturns Roe vs. Wade. And that just sort of scratches the surface of what made up 2022 on a national level. I guess 2022 didn’t have any more or any less craziness than any other year. It was wrought with life altering things that change the way we engage and communicate, but so was 2021, 2020, 2019 and so on.
We always lose people and 2022 would be no different. Sidney Portier, William Hurt, Meat Loaf, Madeleine Albright, Gilbert Gottfried, Ray Liotta, James Caan, Bill Russell, Olivia Newton-John, Maury Wills, Angela Lansbury, Jerry Lee Lewis, Kirstie Alley, and most recently Franco Harris, just to name a few. Oh yeah, I heard the queen passed, too. Those are of course those who have achieved a level of fame and notoriety. Locally speaking, loss doesn’t escape us either. I can tell you firsthand that my social media feed was filled with local sorrow for a loved one departed. If you are someone that lost somebody, please know that my sincerest condolences are extended to you and your families and friends.
There was another Super Bowl, Stanley Cup, NBA Championship, World Series and even a World Cup that played out. The Paralympics took place along with the Winter Olympics. Countless NCCA bowl games, March Madness, WNBA Finals, the US Open, the Tour de France, and even an Iditarod. All of these things take place every year, but they often show us different teams and people competing for those top slots and sometimes that makes it more fun to watch.
There was plenty that happened here locally, too. We hired a new town manager … twice; we severed a long-standing contract with our EMS service; we “officially” gained a superintendent of schools; we lost a couple of principals; we gained a new administrative team at our high school (which is doing a wonderful job, as far as I can tell). Brattleboro lost a beloved institution and watering hole and the man who founded it. Local businesses have closed, giving way to the larger conglomerates who can simply absorb them. Cannabis became a thing you can get here legally, and we elected our first openly gay U.S. congresswoman, from right here in Brattleboro, to serve us inside the D.C. beltway. Brattleboro also became Vermont’s second most dangerous city/town.
I think as a culture we tend to focus on the bad. I tried not to do that, but bad things happen, and we often don’t know how we’re going to recover from them. We do, we always do, or we adapt to the new way of doing things or a landscape that has changed. But it doesn’t always impact us the same. For instance, I’m a man that resides in Vermont, I lost virtually nothing last year. But what if you’re a woman in Texas or Idaho? Does the overturning of Roe vs. Wade impact you the same as a woman that lives in Vermont or California? It does not. So as fun as it can be to look forward to a new year, I feel the obligation to remind everyone that it’s not a big reset button. Things don’t go away with the ushering in of a new year. I would hazard to say we need to double down on certain things.
Here in Windham County, we can fix things faster. A topic like Roe vs. Wade is a far-reaching national issue that will require plenty of intervention from our newly elected Congresswoman Becca Balint (who I have no doubt with be fierce with that battle). But here on the local soil we can fix things, so we should concentrate on those things, too. We should get involved, support those that we elect, or pick new ones that we can support. But trust me, this is a numbers game; the more people we have pushing toward making 2023 better, the better it will be. Happy and healthy New Year!