Perhaps we’ve had this conversation before, but I honestly don’t care who you are and what you do — if you break the law, you go to jail. At least that’s the norm in our society at the moment. Yeah ... I’m directing this week’s anger at one Dolt 45, Traitor-In-Chief, the man with the complexion of a Circus Peanut, former President Donald Trump.
So, he’s on his second indictment, and this one is more damning according to William Barr (Trump’s former attorney general), but in the same breath will say, “he is being targeted unfairly for Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office.” Then, two breaths later will say, “He had no right to maintain them and retain them. And he kept them in a way in Mar-a-Lago, that anyone who really cares about national security — their stomach would churn at it.” Again, you’ll forgive a country for being totally confused on how to feel around this whole thing. Me, I’ve lost faith in the system and further in its ability to do the right thing and to do it quickly.
The whole Trump phenomenon has confused a nation anyway, well, half a nation. In our corner of the world those numbers were more like 70 percent, so it’s really bad when you feel as though you’re in the majority and can’t get any traction in a conversation. But head to some red states and I imagine the chants of “Lock her up” are still ringing loud ... misguided but true. Also, polling on this issue follows party lines (as you’d expect): 61 percent of Americans said the federal charges Trump faces are very or somewhat serious, while 28 percent said they are not serious. Democrats — 91 percent, independents — 63 percent, Republicans — 38 percent. But as we stand right now, there’s no denying that Trump has 37 new counts and seven separate charges against him and right now if you ask me what’s going to happen ... I will tell you nothing!
Again, my faith in the system has waned. Let’s look at this guy’s track record, thousands (thousands) of lawsuits stemming from his lack of payment to small and large American businesses. He’s been impeached not once but twice, led an insurrection, and then stole over 11,000 documents from the White House. Granted, maybe 100 of them were marked in such a way that has him in the heat he’s in, but let’s face it ... 11,000 documents makes this guy among everything else a hoarder. The security of the United States stacked in the shower and strewn across the floor in a haphazard manner. Yet Sen. Chuck Schumer boasts, “no one is above the law.” Actually Chuck, it would appear we have found one person!
Meanwhile back on the campaign trail, Trump continues to whip his base into a frenzy while dropping the point that if for some reason they do “lock him up,” they should do whatever they feel necessary. Yes, Captain Gaslight is putting flame to fuse and he doesn’t care who he hurts. How defiant is he? Trump told a crowd if he’s convicted, he’s still running for president. Now I always thought you couldn’t run for president if you had a criminal record. But our Constitution doesn’t disallow it. You have to be at least 35, a natural born citizen, and must have lived in the U.S for at least 14 years. It doesn’t say anything about not running if you’re a petulant child, with the most basic impulse control issues and you’re hell bent on starting a civil war.
Where this shakes out, I don’t know, nobody does. I just know that I would like a win here. I would like someone to pay for the crimes they did without some weird double standard being applied. Remember, he’s also been indicted for paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels too, so these latest indictments aren’t the first and likely won’t be the last. Also, these are evidence-based charges, they literally have a bathroom filled with evidence. But as I said earlier, I’m not holding my breath here, the judge they appointed to oversee these indictments is a Trump appointee, so really ... How are we supposed to trust that the right thing will be done?