Let’s pull this from the pages of “get those damn kids off my lawn,” or in this case, “get them off my ballot.”
Recently, lawmakers in Montpelier got enough votes to override the Governor’s veto of bill H.386 and put it into law here in Brattleboro. It was the bill, now law, that gives 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote and the right to run for office in local elections. It’s not that I don’t agree with giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote. In fact, in 2019, when on Town Meeting the voters of Brattleboro voted almost two to one in favor of the proposal (908 to 400), I was one of the 908. But for me, the bill that passed went too far. Shame on me for not paying closer attention to the details, but I guess my 58-year-old brain was busy with other things.
I want our kids to be engaged, I want them to care, and I want them to pay attention. I think the right to vote does that for them. Sort of. Now, I’m going to speak in generalities and hyperbolism, so if you can’t handle it, stop reading. We will allow a child to go to a war zone and kill people they don’t know at age 18, but they’re not allowed to drink until they’re 21!?! They say the brain doesn’t fully develop until their mid-20s. More specifically the frontal cortex, the part that is responsible for planning and making good decisions. A 16-year-old can drive but can’t have another passenger for three months and can’t be a pizza delivery person for a year. But, according to this new bill a 16-year-old can serve as an elected official, and that same 16-year-old can counsel on union contracts but can’t deliver a large Pepperoni pie with a side of garlic knots! So, we either need to let go of all that other BS or boil this down to some common sense.
As I stated, I’m conflicted. I’m not, not in favor of folding young people into our political system, I would very much love that. But I’m sorry, I draw the line at one of them possibly being a tie-breaking vote on an issue that someone twice their age has a hard time understanding. This is the piece I struggle with the most. I think back to my 16-year-old brain and I shudder at the thought of it making some of the decisions that have been made by this Select Board and every select board before this one. I’m not saying that there aren’t some 16- and 17-year-olds that might be able to handle it. Hell, maybe they’d do a better job. But I’m willing to wager against it. As for making the statement, “well, at 16 you probably wouldn’t have run.” Wrong! I would have totally run and really given someone 20 times more qualified a run for their money and I would have done it for the thrill. As I said, I shudder at the thought.
The one thing our School Board does that I really appreciate is they have a student representative attend meetings and weigh in on decisions that impact them and their friends. But they are not voting members. I could make the argument that if any elected position should enjoy a full voting share it should be on the School Board; after all, the school board serves the school. Kids are in school. But for a 16- or 17-year-old to understand a cost of living adjustment and how it’s critical in the retention of town employees and how retention bonuses work when they’ve never paid a penny in taxes themselves, I struggle with it.
Maybe I do sound a little backward in my thinking. Typically I’m progressive and very open to change. There are certain things that just come with maturity so you’ll forgive me, but if you’re not old enough to have a mortgage, rent a car, donate an organ, get a Costco Card, or get sued then you’re not old enough to be the tie-breaking vote on property tax rates, no matter which way that vote might fall.