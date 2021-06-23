Cancel culture, what is it? The definition of cancel culture: the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure, at least that’s the Merriam-Webster definition. But here’s the thing: has it gone too far? We all know that it’s a great way to highjack a narrative, turn the tide, spin control of the debate. Once again, there’s this thing looming out there that is used against those we disagree with. Remember the good old days when you could just call someone you didn’t like a Nazi to end the conversation? It’s true, Godwin’s Law was an actual thing. Mike Godwin spun his theory from evoking the Nazi or Hitler culture as a way to end the conversation. Except with the increased fascist behaviors we’ve been seeing scorching the landscape, Godwin himself is good with calling these people Nazis.
Enter the next phase of slamming the brakes on a conversation, The Cancel Culture. I will say if you’re walking the planet being an absolute dingleberry, then the universe has the right to cancel you, I have no problem with that. But let’s face it, this whole cancel culture thing can be like a frog in a pot of water. You may not even be aware it’s happening to you, or you could blurt something out in the heat of a moment; it’s caught on camera, and you’re cooked or cancelled in this case.
Ellen DeGeneres got herself cancelled in 2020. Several allegations popped up that she created a toxic work environment. Things like firing people for taking medical leave, making racist comments, and she would contribute to micro-aggressions. Do we really know if all of this it true? We don’t; all we can do is take the word of the people making the allegations (and there were a few), so she’s cancelled. She was found guilty by the court of public opinion, with, as far as I can tell, no opportunity to defend herself. But, if she was doing these things, then good riddance! Nobody needs to be or should be treated like that.
I think we can go all the way back to 2016 to find the first example of being cancelled. Billy Bush was on a bus with then-candidate Donald Trump when a hot mic picked up Trump making the infamous “grab them by the ...” comment. Billy Bush laughed and as a result was cancelled and Trump went on to to be president. Fair? Not at all, but the worm was turning and 2016 would prove to be a line in the moral sand that would see a rise of fascism and racist behavior. That was the year we entered into this whole new definition of how things are defined, and the cancel culture was born.
Being ostracized or cancelled is truly determined by your peers. They start the process by chattering about you in the shadows and before you know it, you’re done. I guess if you aren’t doing anything, there’s nothing to talk about. But if you have one raw moment and you’ve basically led a good life until that point, you can run the risk of being cancelled. It all stems from this newfound hypersensitivity that has developed over the last few years. YouTube is a great example of getting cancelled for something you did or said a decade ago. Things that might have been funny 10 years ago are no longer funny today. Yet you can still live or die by those words that live out there in perpetuity. There truly is an internet lynch mob and they have the ability to make an endless amount of rope.
Again, if you deserve it, you should get what’s coming for you. I’ll go deeper and say that, mostly, nobody should be defined by their worst moment (unless your worst moment is murdering someone, or something like that). Most of us have blurted out things we regret; should we live in that shadow for the rest of our days? I’m a second-chance guy mostly, and this cancel culture thing has really removed the ability to redeem yourself. Honestly, if you’re into this whole new culture, make sure you aren’t standing there with a hand full of rocks inside your glass home.