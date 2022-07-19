I’m going to weave a common theme throughout this article, that theme: Power in Numbers. A majority of citizens does not make up a minority. We shouldn’t be taking a hands-off “not my business” approach to illegal activity, we should be taking a proactive approach, one that everyone is behind, because if we are all paying attention, it makes doing something illegal harder to do. One thing that maybe holding us up a bit is this, common sense, it’s not that common anymore and it has a million different interpretations. But one thing I do know is this, most of us know the difference between right and wrong, but are we capable correcting or stopping a wrong? The answer typically is, “not my job”. Unless you’re a police officer of some sort, that is 100 percent true, it does not however mean you’re off the hook.
Our little “bucolic” corner of the world is starting to join the nefarious world where the cheese is getting separated from the cracker. Just under two months ago, we had an individual who was shooting from his car. Yes, a gun with real bullets being fired from a vehicle in Brattleboro, Vermont. That alone forces us to deal with the changing landscape of this town. I’m sorry, but I believe the time for address with these things has arrived, I don’t think we can still walk around pointing at the municipality to stop it. Please understand that these aren’t Police issues, these are human issues brought on by a weakening societal connection to one another that has an overarching disconnect with how to behave when in other people’s space or shared space. Couple this with crime befitting the punishment and we’ve developed “released on conditions”. Released on conditions is about as impactful to a criminal as you and I being asked if we’d like a pickle with our sandwich.
In my last column I talked about the catch and release problems, where our Police Departments arrest people and those same people can literally be back on the streets within hours. I believe I blamed Judges and them being too lenient. Whereas I’m not completely convinced this is still partially true, I do know that the laws they follow are set up by our state legislators, and how those laws are too lenient. It doesn’t take much to see how broken the system is, all you have to do scan through the Brattleboro Police Blotter/Press Releases (or any Police Department for that matter) and look for these words “violation of condition of release”, you’ll see it a bunch. These are people that have been arrested on a prior offense and are now being temporarily detained until new “conditions of release” can be established. It’s an unbelievable cycle which at the moment doesn’t seem to have an end. But… what we focus on is policing that Police. That seems to be easy and oddly enough, it is a situation when the majority truly do tee off on the minority (Citizen versus Police that is).
This I promise you, when I see a bad cop, I will say something, and I will kick up a dust storm to see that they are relieved of their duties. But I will also not throw out the good cops in the wake of what one bad cop did. It’s the five percent rule, meaning, five percent of the population shouldn’t be in the vocation they are in. Cops, Radio DJs, Doctors, Lawyers, Fire Fighters, Politicians, there five percent of them that need to switch vocations. Unfortunately, we tend to go after the very people we hire to do the things we ourselves don’t want to do, for instance, being a cop.
It's important that we all understand in this moment that we must get back to a point where we trust the people that are meant to protect us. In this community (Brattleboro), I feel we’re fortunate that we have the Police presence that we do. But we as citizens need to also remember that there are far more of us then there are of them, so showing up in an actionable way that extends that reach is critical in this juncture. I’ll leave you with this, there are no laws in Vermont that prevent a person from walking onto your property and having a look around. What do you think, time to question a few things?