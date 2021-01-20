As the Trump administration fades to black and the curtain is drawn, all we’ll have left is a catastrophic mess that hits us on an economic, health, and Constitutional level — a trifecta of pain that will be felt for the next several administrations. I’ve written in the past that there are two kinds of pain, the kind that builds, and the kind that hurts. Yes, sometimes they are one and the same. This pain is one and the same and there is no escaping it. In my more than half decade on this planet, have I ever seen one man more mocked and more revered? As many as 81 million have mocked him, 73 million have revered him. Maybe they didn’t revere him as much as the insurrectionists, but that still wasn’t a deal breaker. Let me float this out there: If it took an insurrection to be a deal breaker, I question your moral compass and you too have some atoning to do.
Either way you slice it, the Trump administration is out but Trumpism will be around for a while. These buffalo-hatted knuckle draggers have been given permission to walk amongst us freely, and while we think we can breathe a sigh of relief, we can’t. It’s actually quite the opposite; we’re going to have to rebuild what has been destroyed. Our nation’s Capitol was and has been turned into a military zone with our troops sleeping on cold marble floors. Meanwhile, President Law and Order perches himself atop a golden toilet, violently checking his smart phone to see if his account has been reactivated. When asked to name one thing this administration did that was positive, the only thing I can think of is losing the election and ticking off Stacey Abrams to the point that she turned Georgia blue. Other than that, I’ve got nothing.
It’s been a couple of weeks since the anti-patriots stormed the Capitol building and Trump lost all means of connecting idiotic thoughts to his legion of blind faith lemmings. A while back I talked about Groundhog Day being the day Trump slipped into the ether, but an insurrection will put you out of favor a little faster with people. Did I ever expect Twitter and the rest of the social media platforms to dismiss him? No, I have to say I did not see that coming at all. Was it long overdue? Yes, yes it was! In the short time that he has had his accounts removed the rhetoric has dropped significantly. But it won’t take much for a platform to pop back up and Trumpism will be fueled again. Right now, these people are semi-leaderless and that is always a dangerous thing.
Godwin’s Law suggests that if a conversation goes on long enough, a reference to Nazis or Hitler will be made, at which point the conversation ends. So, here’s where I throw a red flag — when we discuss Trump and Trumpism, Hitler and Nazis is where the conversation starts. Can you remember a time when evoking this sort of speach made you uncomfortable and uneasy? Well, that’s no more, and if that doesn’t wake you from your perch, I’m not sure what will. The further we get from the Trump administration, people’s outrage levels will recede. Sorry, you don’t have my permission this time around to forgive and forget. That part of our souls was sold when children got caged and separated from their parents. It slipped away when he single handedly tried to dismantle our Postal Service. Use whatever you need to, Hatch Act violations, virus response, interference with the Department of Justice, the use of private emails; pick one and stay mad! Oh! I think we’re still waiting to see his tax returns and his health care plan.
We need to keep our heads on a swivel. We are truly living in a time where our “woke state” needs to be ever present. Edward R. Murrow once said, “A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.” Well, we begot, while the begetting was good. Half a country stood there in utter disbelief as one man nearly brought a nation to its knees. For a majority it felt like freezing to death on a 90-degree day. Now we have breathing room, but that’s all we have. New standards have been set; 197 Republicans still voted not to impeach him after January 6. This leaves us with work to do.