Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.