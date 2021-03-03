Explain to me exactly when you can’t explain away a faux pas? Is it after the third time it happens? Fourth? Fifth? Ninety-eighth? When? I’m sorry but if you’re not following what is unfolding before your very eyes, then you need to wake up! Did it start with Laura Ingraham with the Seig Heil in 2016? Did it continue with Trump calling Mexicans “rapists, drug dealers and thieves?” Muslim bans? Caging children and separating them from their parents? After Charlottesville: “Good people on both sides?” Fake news? Border walls? “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by?” It’s all being amplified by Trump Puppets. The slogan should have never been “Make America Great Again,” it should have been, “Make America White Again.”
Anyone that knows their history and listened to the stories about the 1930s and ’40s in Europe should recognize what’s happening here. This is fascist behavior and it’s being predominately displayed and amplified at every turn by those that subscribed to this level of rhetoric. Let’s look at the latest and greatest flag in our faces. The use of the Odal Rune at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as the shape of their stage. Really!?! The Odal Rune was a symbol that was worn by the Waffen-SS, who were a military branch of the Nazi Party and they served under direct orders from Heinrich Himmler … yeah, that Heinrich Himmler. So now are we supposed to believe that this is an accident at this point? Is this just another faux pas? Me, I cry BS; this is not the Republican Party, it is the Party of Trump.
How many more white power signs, “accidental” symbolisms and statements do we need to endure before we recognize that what was the Republican Party is desperately turning into a fascist regime? This ain’t your pop’s Republican Party any more, this party is currently unrecognizable. That is to say we can recognize that it’s turning into something I’m sure it never intended on becoming. We always knew that there was hate in the world. We always understood that the KKK and white supremacists walked among us. I just don’t think we ever thought they would get elected into office. I truly believe that we are walking away from the light at this point in history. Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor-Green, Lauren Boebert are in this year’s class of Nazi insurrectionists. But they’re starting to drag others into the fold like “Captain Cancun,” Ted Cruz. Honestly, I always viewed Ted Cruz as the guy that stopped playing football his sophomore year in high school but still hung the picture on the wall and talked about that one play he had. But now, well … that kid who couldn’t cut junior year tryouts is in an influential position and hammering home rhetoric.
Let’s go back to my original question: when do we as a nation wake up to what’s going on? When do we start to amplify the message that we’re heading in the wrong direction? Yes, I understand how upset you must be that Hasbro has taken a plastic inanimate object and made it gender neutral. I honestly don’t know how you’re functioning with that weighing on your soul (that’s sarcasm, and a lot of it). This is the thing we focus on? Whether a plastic potato shaped object is called Mr. or Mrs.! For the love of God, people, Nazi rule and speak is working its way into our political arena and what shakes you the most is that your store-bought syrup doesn’t have the racist caricature that you grew up loving! Honestly! You live in a land of maple syrup, why are you ruining your pancakes with that diabetes sauce anyway!
This is nothing we can leave to the talking heads anymore. You can’t flip on your favorite cable news channel and quietly nod in agreement from your recliner. There’s too much at stake. Things like the Odal Rune are no longer an accident. These people are getting emboldened and they are starting to step into the sunshine. There is no bigger example of that than January 6, when these idiots stormed the Capitol like it was their God-given right and no consequences would befall them. Sure, some got arrested, but how many got away? Seriously! What the Hell is Up with that?