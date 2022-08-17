“Why can’t you be like German generals,” Trump said to then Chief of Staff John Kelly. Of course, he was talking about Hitler’s Germany, and that my friends is terrifying. Terrifying because it would seem that in America, home of the free, land of the blame the other party, this line of thinking has traction. Also, we have some parallels to Hitler’s Germany. First, after World War I the Nazi party refused to admit that Germany lost the war (for Trump, this is election results). Second, the overthrow of the German government. Yes, the first few times failed, but we all know how it ended (January 6). Here’s what we know: history repeats itself and empires fall. I should say, history repeats itself when we’re weak and self-involved and empires fall for the same reason.
There’s an old saying, I can’t remember who said it but the basic gist of it is this: 1. Good times create weak people; 2. Weak people create bad times; 3. Bad times create strong people, and 4. Strong people create good times. What I’m hoping to do is engage us in step three. We had good times, and now we’re in bad times. My sincere hope is that we’re not all so self-involved that we are waiting for others to fix it. I’m hoping we can engage and get involved and become the strong people we so desperately need right now. The time to punch back has arrived and we need to push back.
These things are being said out loud with greater regularity, which means we become desensitized to it. It’s like kids with super violent videos games and things they can watch on YouTube; it all just works towards normalizing the behavior. We can’t allow it to happen. It can’t be said, it can’t be tolerated and we can certainly not normalize it. If you need further proof that things are a bit sideways, we’re liking and defending someone with the last name Cheney (Liz Cheney). This is the direct spawn of someone we called Darth Vader, and she’s likely going to lose her seat to a Trump-backed candidate. We’re allowing drunks to drive the car while sober people ride in the passenger seat.
Twisting narratives and conspiracy theories are the norm now. Years ago, I accused people of not reading beyond the first paragraph; now I don’t think they read beyond the headline. The course of our politics has become overly aggressive. For example, Beto O’Rourke was addressing a crowd about gun violence in our schools and when someone laughed, he said, “You may think this is funny, motherf***** (rhymes with brother trucker), but I don’t.” This is the response we all would have given in the same situation. It’s the appropriate response. What’s not appropriate … laughing while someone is talking about kids in a Uvalde, Texas school getting gunned down. This is Trump’s America. This is the air we’re breathing and the land we’re living in right now. The landscape is changing, absolute idiots are being elevated to positions of power, and potential of power. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert (which auto corrected to — lower end bobart, so appropriate), Marjorie Taylor Green, Sarah Palin, just to name a few.
These are people who have proven themselves to not have a single shred of knowledge about how this country works, yet somehow they find enough of their constituency to vote them in. Why is this happening? People can’t be bothered to do something as simple as vote. They can’t take 60 minutes to fight for what’s right. It’s time, people; this country is bleeding, and the only way to stop that bleeding is to apply pressure.